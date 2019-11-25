Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 7

INDY FUEL WEEK 6 RESULTS: 0-2-0-0, 6-10-0-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Friday, November 22 - Fuel 2 vs Wheeling 3:

Coming off of a four-game road trip in the south, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season. Opening the scoring with back-to-back goals, Wheeling took a two-goal lead into the locker room after the first period. The Fuel responded with two goals of their own in the second period but wasn't able to hold on in the third period, falling to the Nailers 3-2.

Saturday, November 23 - Fuel 2 at Cincinnati 3:

Finishing off back-to-back Central Division matchups, Indy Fuel visited the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati opened the scoring in the first period with a short side shot over the shoulder of Williams and would hold on to that lead until late in the third period when they scored two back-to-back goals on Indy. The Fuel responded with two goals of their own late in the period but it would be too little, too late for Indy as they fell 3-2 on Saturday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, November 27 - Fuel at Adirondack (7:00 p.m. ET, Cool Insuring Arena):

At the beginning of a three-game road trip to the east coast, the Indy Fuel takes on the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night. Indy has never faced the Thunder in their five years as a franchise. The Fuel will be looking to snap a six-game winless streak while Adirondack has lost three out of their last five.

Friday, November 29 - Fuel at Maine (7:15 p.m. ET, Cross Insurance Arena):

Taking on the ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, Indy will meet the Maine Mariners for the first time in franchise history on Friday night. With both teams sitting in fifth in their respective divisions, they will each be looking to earn two points on Friday to bump themselves in the ECHL standings.

Saturday, November 30 - Fuel at Worcester (7:05 p.m. ET, DCU Center)

In keeping with the first introductions, the Fuel will head to Worcester on Saturday night to take on the Railers for the first time in franchise history. Worcester currently sits in last in the North Division as well as last in the ECHL, having lost nine out of their last ten games.

OIL DROPS:

Spencer Watson finished the weekend with a goal and assist in both games

Watson leads the team in points with eight goals and 10 assists through 16 games

Dylan McLaughlin has three goals and three assists in seven games with the Fuel

Charles Williams played in both games, stopping 52 of 58 shots

Sam Kurker scored his first goal of the season on Friday

Alex Brooks scored his first goal of the season, scoring the second goal in Saturday's game

Dmitry Osipov played in his 100th ECHL game on Wednesday against Jacksonville

Alex Krushelnyski appeared in his 200th ECHL game on Friday night against Wheeling

Team notes:

Since winning three straight games at home, Indy has lost six games in a row, all by one goal

Indy's power play is 7th in the league, scoring on 21.3% of their chances. The penalty kill is 10th in the league, killing off 84.1% of their penalties.

The Fuel remains the least penalized team in the league, averaging 8.69 penalty minutes

The Fuel are 0-7-0-0 when trailing after the first period

Indy trailed by two goals on Friday and one goal on Saturday heading into the locker room after the first period

Indy is 2-9-0-0 in one-goal games this season. Each of their last six losses has ended as one-goal games

