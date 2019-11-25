Ed Wittchow Recalled to Hershey
November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of defenseman Ed Wittchow Monday. The 27-year-old blueliner will join Hershey after playing in 15 games with South Carolina to start the season and posting seven points on three goals and four assists along with a +7 rating.
Wittchow signed an AHL contract with the Bears in August to return to North America for his fourth professional season after playing the 2018-19 year with KooKoo Kouvola in Finland. A native of Burnsville, Minn., Wittchow was originally drafted in the 6th round by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft.
The defender previously spent time in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds from 2016-2018 and posted 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 97 games. Before turning pro, Wittchow spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2012-16 and served as the Badgers captain for the 2015-16 campaign. He also played one USHL season in 2011-12 with the Waterloo Blackhawks and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.
The Stingrays return to the ice on Saturday night at the Amway Center in Orlando to face the Solar Bears at 7 p.m.
- The Stingrays return home for five games in December! Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2019
- Walleye on the Road for Three - Toledo Walleye
- Ed Wittchow Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Royals 'sign' Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol to 6-Day Contract Ahead of PAW Patrol Game Saturday - Reading Royals
- Mariners Weekly: Holiday Homestand - Maine Mariners
- Culkin Recalled, Savage Returns - Maine Mariners
- Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Weekly, November 25 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 7 - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Weekly - November 25, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Monday: KC Continues Thanksgiving Road Trip in Wichita this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets to Skate 4-In-5 for Thanksgiving Week; Nailers Visit for Thanksgiving Bob Chase Memorial Game - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Blades Weekly: Florida Headed West for Three Games - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 25 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 25 - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Weekly: Conference-Leading Royals Home Friday and Saturday - Reading Royals
- Sabres Acquire Spencer from Tampa Bay - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Florida 3 Times on Turkey Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.