Ed Wittchow Recalled to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of defenseman Ed Wittchow Monday. The 27-year-old blueliner will join Hershey after playing in 15 games with South Carolina to start the season and posting seven points on three goals and four assists along with a +7 rating.

Wittchow signed an AHL contract with the Bears in August to return to North America for his fourth professional season after playing the 2018-19 year with KooKoo Kouvola in Finland. A native of Burnsville, Minn., Wittchow was originally drafted in the 6th round by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The defender previously spent time in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds from 2016-2018 and posted 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 97 games. Before turning pro, Wittchow spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2012-16 and served as the Badgers captain for the 2015-16 campaign. He also played one USHL season in 2011-12 with the Waterloo Blackhawks and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.

The Stingrays return to the ice on Saturday night at the Amway Center in Orlando to face the Solar Bears at 7 p.m.

