Komets to Skate 4-In-5 for Thanksgiving Week; Nailers Visit for Thanksgiving Bob Chase Memorial Game

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets earned two points for week 7 and enter Thanksgiving week with a 9-6-2 record for 20 points after 17 games of the 2019-20 campaign. The Komets were home for both games of the week, falling to the visiting Toledo Walleye 6-2 Friday before recovering with a 5-4 overtime victory over Wheeling Saturday. The Komets rattled off four unanswered goals to take Saturday's overtime victory. It was the fifth time this season Fort Wayne has scored four unanswered tallies in a game and the third time against Wheeling.

For week 7-- Alan Lyszczarczyk (2g, 1a) and Brady Shaw (3a) each posted three points with Lyszczarczyk scoring the game winner Saturday. Shawn St-Amant scored two goals while Max Gottlieb and Jason Binkley each dished a pair of assists. Also contributing markers for the week were Brad Ross and Brycen Martin. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson appeared in the first 20 minutes of Friday's game making 12 saves on 14 shots. Cole Kehler backstopped the Komets for 100:50 going 1-1-0 making a total of 42 saves on 49 shots.

Komet leaders-- Shaw leads with 15 assists, 21 points (fourth in the ECHL) and 67 shots. Shaw also leads with 38 penalty minutes among active players.....St-Amant leads with nine goals.....Binkley leads with +9 (fifth among league defensemen).....Lyszczarczyk leads Fort Wayne rookies with eight goals and 15 points (fourth among ECHL rookies).

Komet streaks-- A.J. Jenks has points in five straight games (4g, 3a), Lyszczarczyk (3g, 2a) and St-Amant (4g) each have three-game goal-scoring streaks and Binkley has a three-game assist streak (3a). Lyszczarczyk has a four-game home point streak (2g, 3a). St-Amant has a six-game home point streak (5g, 4a) and a league-high four-game home goal-scoring streak (5g). Shaw has a three-game assist streak (5a) and a league-high six-game home assist streak (8a).

The week ahead-- The Komets will skate four games in five nights for Thanksgiving week. It's the first of three four-in-five sets this season. The Komets finish the month of November Saturday night at home against Cincinnati and are 6-4-1 for the month after 11 games.

Heading for Wheeling-- The holiday week starts with a trip to Wheeling for a 7:05pm start Wednesday before both teams return to Fort Wayne for the traditional Thanksgiving game Thursday at 7:35pm. Wednesday's game will be the second of four visits to Wheeling's WesBanco Arena (5,200) where the Nailers edged the Komets 6-5 in overtime during the first visit of the season Nov. 17.

Home for Thanksgiving-- Following the game Wednesday night both teams head for Fort Wayne for Thanksgiving. It will be Wheeling's first visit for the annual holiday tilt. Wheeling starts the week with a 8-5-3 record and 19 points, trailing the Komets by a point in the Central Division. The Komets have a three-game win streak on Thanksgiving after a 3-2 win over Brampton last year. Thursday marks the 59th Thanksgiving game played on Coliseum ice with the Komets 37-17-4 overall and a .672 pace when playing on Turkey Night in Fort Wayne.

Komets welcome Cincy Saturday-- After a rare Friday night off, the Komets will host Cincinnati Saturday at 7:35pm. It will be the final Fort Wayne home game for three weeks, until Friday, Dec. 20 when the Komets host Indy. The Komets are 0-2-0 against the Cyclones after two meetings at Cincinnati. Three of the five meetings remaining are in Fort Wayne. The Komets trail the first-place Cyclones by five points heading into week 8. Cincinnati hosts Kalamazoo Wednesday before making the trip to Fort Wayne Saturday.

Sunday matinee in Kalamazoo-- Sunday the Komets travel to Kalamazoo to cap the week with a 3pm matinee at Wings Event Center. It's the first of a dozen Fort Wayne December games with seven on the road and five at home. The Wings share last place in the Central Division with Indy with a 5-8-2 record for 12 points after 15 games. Sunday's match is the sixth of 14 meetings this season. The Komets are 4-1-0 after five. Kalamazoo is riding a four-game losing streak and will skate at Cincinnati Wednesday and at Wheeling Saturday before hosting the Komets Sunday.

Bob Chase Memorial Game, Fort Wayne Thanksgiving tradition-- Thursday's Thanksgiving game will be the third annual Bob Chase Memorial Game and the Komets will wear special jerseys in honor of the legendary Komets broadcaster who was behind the Fort Wayne microphone radio-rinkside for 63 straight seasons, beginning in 1953.

The special game-worn jerseys will be raffled off with proceeds going to support WOWO's Penny Pitch Campaign for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Star Wars Saturday-- The Komets present Star Wars Night when the Cincinnati Cyclones visit Saturday night. Free lightsabres will be given away to the first 2,000 kids through the doors while fans have a chance to meet their favorite Star Wars characters. Also, the Komets will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys to be sold in a silent auction to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Nov. 26.....Travel to Wheeling

Wednesday, Nov. 27.....Game at Wheeling, 7:05pm

Thursday, Nov. 28.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Wheeling, 7:35pm

Friday, Nov. 29....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11:30am

Saturday, Nov. 30.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Sunday, Dec. 1.....Game at Kalamazoo, 3pm

Tuesday, Dec. 3.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Dec. 4.....Travel to Tulsa

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

