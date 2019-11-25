Forward Lukas Craggs Recalled to AHL's Admirals
November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Nashville Predators have recalled forward Lukas Craggs to the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals from the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday.
Linked to a transaction that sent Milwaukee forward Daniel Carr to Nashville earlier in the day, the recall of Craggs comes on the heels of the rookie playing in a pair of games for the Everblades this past weekend.
Craggs, who has suited up in four games for Milwaukee this season, turned professional this past spring, signing a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators after finishing a three-year career at Bowling Green State University. The Elmhurst, Illinois, native had 54 points (30g-24a) with BGSU from 2016-2019, which included a career-high 25-point campaign (13g-12a) as a junior in 2018-19. He also led the nation with 118 penalty minutes in 2018-19.
Before his college career, Craggs played two seasons for the Youngstown Phantoms from 2014-16. He served as an alternate captain for the Phantoms in the 2015-16 season and totaled 12 goals and 23 points. The 6-foot, 190-pound left winger netted 37 points (17g-20a) in his USHL career.
The Everblades start a three-game road series against the Utah Grizzlies with a Wednesday matchup at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Faceoff is slated for 9:10 p.m. ET.
