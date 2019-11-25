Stingrays Weekly Report - November 25

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays prevailed in the showdown of the top two teams in the South Division last weekend when they swept the Florida Everblades in a two-game set in Estero, Florida. Although a loss to Greenville earlier in the week derailed their 8-game winning streak, South Carolina has an overall record of 13-2-0 which is good for first place in the South Division and gives them the highest winning percentage in the ECHL at 0.867. The Stingrays have now won seven consecutive road games and have a record of 9-1-0 away from home this season. SC has also continued to be the top defensive club in the ECHL, allowing just 2.20 goals per contest and 26.13 shots on goal per game which both lead the league.

The Stingrays have a light week ahead with just one game and time to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. The lone contest on their schedule is Saturday night in Orlando to face the Solar Bears at the Amway Center. South Carolina has defeated Orlando twice already this season by 4-2 scores on October 13 and 20.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 13-2-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

TUESDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Despite putting up 50 shots on goal, the South Carolina Stingrays fell short to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Mark Cooper scored goals for the Stingrays in the loss, while goaltender Logan Thompson got the start and turned aside 17 shots. Greenville netminder Jeremy Helvig came up big for the Swamp Rabbits, making 48 saves.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 2

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

Forward Jonathan Charbonneau's first goal of the season with less than seven minutes remaining broke a 2-2 tie and pushed the South Carolina Stingrays ahead of the Florida Everblades for a 3-2 win on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Both Mitch Vanderlaan and Dan DeSalvo had multi-point efforts in the victory for the Rays, each accounting for a goal and an assist. Goaltender Parker Milner improved to 6-0-0 on the season for South Carolina, turning aside 26 shots in the win.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 0

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

Mark Cooper scored twice and Parker Milner stopped all 30 shots the Florida Everblades sent his way as the South Carolina Stingrays completed a weekend sweep with a 3-0 victory at Hertz Arena on Saturday night. Milner's blank slate was his third of the season in just seven appearances, of which he has won all seven. The league's top netminder lowered his goals-against average to 1.27 and improved his save percentage to 0.948.

THIS WEEK

Saturday, November 30 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 8 - Mark Cooper

Assists: 14 - Dan DeSalvo

Points: 17 - Dan DeSalvo

Plus/Minus: Plus-14 - Tom Parisi*

Penalty Minutes: 17 - Mark Cooper

Shots On Goal: 54 - Mark Cooper

Wins: 7 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 1.27 - Parker Milner*

Save Percentage: 0.948 - Billy Christopoulos

(* - In the AHL)

MILNER MAKING IT LOOK EASY

After winning both games in Florida last weekend, goaltender Parker Milner is now 7-0-0 this season for South Carolina and currently leads the ECHL in goals-against average (1.27), save percentage (0.948) and shutouts (3). The Pittsburgh native was briefly recalled by the Hershey Bears last week, but returned in fine form, stopping 56 of 58 shots in his most recent pair of victories.

CAPTAIN CHERNY RIDING A STREAK

Team captain Andrew Cherniwchan was on the scoresheet in all three of the team's games last week with a goal and two assists. The Hinton, Alberta native has a six-game point-scoring streak and a plus-minus rating of +8 on the season. Cherniwchan is second on the Rays in scoring with 16 points this season on seven goals and nine assists in 15 games.

VANDERLAAN MAKING GOOD IMPRESSION

Rookie forward Mitch Vanderlaan had three points in the two wins over Florida last weekend, scoring a goal and two assists. He also had a +3 rating in the series. Vanderlaan has gotten off to a hot start in his first professional season, posting eight points (4g, 4a) and a +12 rating in his first nine appearances.

DESALVO STAYS ON TOP OF TEAM SCORING RACE

Forward Dan DeSalvo is leading the Stingrays in scoring with 17 points (3g, 14a) in 15 games. The Rolling Meadows, Illinois native has points in 11 of the team's 15 contests this season and his 14 helpers are tied for 5th-most in the ECHL. Last week, DeSalvo had a goal and two assists in the wins over Florida.

- The Stingrays return home for five games in December! Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

