'Blades Weekly: Florida Headed West for Three Games

ESTERO, Fla. - Coming off their first two-game week in a month and a half, the Florida Everblades (11-6-0-0, 22 pts.) jump back into a busier portion of the schedule with their first of four consecutive three-game weeks.

Last week, Florida dropped a pair of games to the South Carolina Stingrays, the team currently atop the South Division. The Everblades scored the first goal on Friday, the first time they had tabbed the first goal in a home game this year. However, South Carolina netted the final two goals of the game, including a power-play goal in the last seven minutes of regulation, to secure the win on Friday before a 3-0 win in Saturday's finale.

The 'Blades embark on unfamiliar territory this week, as they head to Utah for a three-game series with the Grizzlies. Florida has played the Grizzlies just once before - the 'Blades lost a 4-3 decision to Utah on March 8, 2017, at Hertz Arena - and the three-game set in Utah will be Florida's first-ever games at the Maverik Center. Florida holds an all-time record of 81-43-15 (.637) against teams currently in the Western Conference. The 'Blades only other Mountain Division foe this season is the Kansas City Mavericks, which Florida will face in a two-game series at Hertz Arena on Dec. 13-14.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Nov. 22 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays - L, 2-3

Nov. 23 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays - L, 0-3

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Nov. 27 | at Utah Grizzlies | 9:10 p.m. - Maverik Center

Nov. 29 | at Utah Grizzlies | 9:10 p.m. - Maverik Center

Nov. 30 | at Utah Grizzlies | 9:10 p.m. - Maverik Center

'BLADES BIOS

Logan Roe ranks third among ECHL defensemen with a plus-minus rating of +11.

Though John McCarron's career-high 10-game point streak came to an end Friday, his point streak is still good for the second-longest point streak in the ECHL this year.

Defenseman Ben Masella posted his third multi-point game (2a) of the year on Friday and is already halfway to his point total of 18 (6g-12a) from last season.

After recording just one goal in his first 12 games, Zach Magwood had a goal again on Friday and now has four goals and five points over his last five games.

QUICK HITS

Florida's shutout loss on Saturday was the first time it was blanked on home ice in 43 regular season games dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season. The Everblades were last shutout at home on Oct. 19, 2018, by the Norfolk Admirals.

The 'Blades finished 8-for-9 (88.8%) on the penalty kill in their two-game series against South Carolina and rank third overall in the ECHL with an 87.5% conversion rate.

South Carolina entered the weekend as the ECHL's top team in shots on goal per game (38.92) but managed just 46 shots total over two games against Florida. The 'Blades rank second in the ECHL in shots allowed per game (26.53).

With an advantage in shots on goal in both games against the Stingrays, Florida has now outshot its opponent in 10 straight games. Florida's longest stretch of outshooting its opponent last season was 11 games.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays: 13-2-0-0, 26 PTS

Florida Everblades: 11-6-0-0, 22 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 10-8-0-1, 21 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 8-7-0-0, 16 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 5-7-3-1, 14 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 4-12-3-0, 11 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 4-9-2-0, 10 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Justin Auger/Blake Winiecki/Michael Huntebrinker (7)

A: John McCarron (11)

PTS: J. McCarron (16)

+/-: Logan Roe (+11)

SH: J. McCarron (65)

GAA: Ken Appleby (2.03)

SV%: Appleby (.917)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

239 Friday (Dec. 6) - Score on a great deal with two End Zone tickets and two craft or import beers for just $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Dec. 6. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Skate with Santa (Dec. 7) - Join the 'Blades in a celebration of the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7. Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to skate on the Hertz Arena ice with players and the big man himself, Santa! The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a free pregame tailgate, featuring live music from James Prather, bounces houses, and grilled-to-order food and beverages for purchase.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!

