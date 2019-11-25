Steelheads Weekly - November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (10-5-4) head into their second week of their four-week home stand and host the Rapid City Rush for the first time at home this season.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, November 20 vs. Orlando Solar Bears: 3-0 L

Shots: Solar Bears 22, Steelheads 44

PP: Solar Bears 1-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads were blanked 3-0 in their opening game of the home stand from CenturyLink Arena. The Solar Bears netted the opening goal in the first five minutes of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Scoring halted until the final frame when the Solar Bears tallied early in the third period on the power play and added an empty net goal to finish the 3-0 score. Colton Point (2-3-1) stopped 19 of 21 shots in the loss.

Friday, November 22 vs. Kansas City Mavericks: 4-2 W

Shots: Mavericks 27, Steelheads 41

PP: Mavericks 0-for-2, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads scored early and never trailed in a 4-2 win from CenturyLink Arena. The back-and-forth first period began on the first shift for forward Anthony Nellis (0:14 1st) followed by an answer from the Mavericks to tie the game, 1-1. Forward Kyle Schempp (17:19 1st) pushed in another net front goal before the Mavericks tied the game again at 2-2. The Steelheads pushed ahead in the second period thanks to forwards Conner Bleackley (4:04 2nd) and Brett Supinski (PP, 11:36 2nd) to snag a 4-2 lead before holding off the Mavericks for the win. Tomas Sholl (7-2-3) denied 25 of 27 shots in the win.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Kansas City Mavericks: 3-2 W (OT)

Shots: Mavericks 22, Steelheads 35

PP: Mavericks 1-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-1

The Steelheads earned the extra point in a 3-2 overtime win from CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads scored early for the second-straight night thanks to forward Spencer Naas (4:17 1st) to take a 1-0 lead. Goals late in the first period and early in the second frame by the Mavericks gave them the edge, however defenseman Colton Saucerman (PP, 18:53 2nd) tied the game, 2-2, later in the period to force overtime. Forward Will Merchant (1:28 OT) was set up on a rush to help the Steelheads earn the 3-2 overtime win. Tomas Sholl (8-2-3) turned away 20 of 22 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, November 27 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, November 29 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 30 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads welcome the Rapid City Rush to downtown Boise for the first time this season. The Steelheads dropped their three meetings with the Rush in Rapid City, picking up one point in a shootout loss in the process. This is the first of three home weekends against the Rush during their 13-game season series. The Steelheads have points in 19 of their last 14 meetings since March 2018 and are 38-15-5 all-time while going 16-5-4 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Batman Night: See The Dark Knight take on his arch nemesis, the Joker, when Batman Night comes to CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, November 30. For tickets, call 331-TIXS or go online to idahosteelheads.com.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy Hump Day with $2 domestic drafts every Wednesday night during the 2019-20 season. The next $2 Beer Wednesday comes on November 20 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Get tickets online at idahosteelheads.com.

Teddy Bear Toss: The annual Teddy Bear Toss returns on Saturday, Dec. 7 when the Steelheads host the Allen Americans. Bring a new or gently-used teddy bear and toss it onto the ice after the first goal for Toys For Tots. Call 208-383-0080 for details and tickets.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have scored power play goals in five of their last six games, going 6-for-16 (37.5%) in that time while having two of those five games with only one power play and converting on it.

- The Steelheads have the fifth-most wins (6) in one-goal games while playing in the third-most one-goal games across the ECHL. With a 6-2-2-2 record, they're one of just four teams to have points in 10 one-goal games.

- Forward Will Merchant became the first Steelheads player this season to have multiple game-winning goals thanks to Saturday's OT winner. His other came on November 3 in another one-goal game (1-0 W @ UTA).

- For the second time this year, Conner Bleackley scored in his first game with a team, doing so for the Steelheads on Friday with the game-winner. He scored two goals on October 5 in his season debut with AHL Texas.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 9 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 14 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 15 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: ---

GW GOALS: 2 - Will Merchant

PIMS: 37 - Colton Saucerman

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Brady Norrish

SHOTS: 72 - Will Merchant

WINS: 8 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.08 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .925 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 13-3-2-0, 28 pts

2. Rapid City 12-5-2-0, 26 pts

3. Steelheads 10-5-2-2, 24 pts

4. Wichita 9-5-4-0, 22 pts

5. Tulsa 7-11-2-0, 16 pts

6. Utah 6-7-2-1, 15 pts

7. Kansas City 6-9-2-0, 13 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, local television and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads welcome the Rapid City Rush for a three-game weekend beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.