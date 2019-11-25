Swamp Rabbits Weekly

WEEKLY RECAP

Last week marked the end of a ten-day stretch where the Greenville Swamp Rabbits played seven times. Two games got lost in the schedule, but the other five showed that the Swamp Rabbits are a force to be reckoned with in the South Division.

Tuesday's game was less than perfect, but it was a win. The Swamp Rabbits took on the league-leading South Carolina Stingrays and staked themselves out to a 2-0 lead. South Carolina turned the game on its head with utter domination, tied the game, and thought they took the lead, but after a lengthy review, the goal was called back.

Patrick Bajkov struck twice in the third period almost immediately in response to take the team lead in goals, and Jeremy Helvig made a career-high 48 saves, as the Swamp Rabbits stunned the Stingrays on home ice for their first home loss of the season.

A few nights later, Greenville returned home to take on a Jacksonville Icemen team that was looking to turn around their lacking early season fortunes. Jacksonville believed they had the game in the bag, with a first-period power play goal to give them the lead. It was just the seventh time they scored the first goal, but it was the third time they would lose when striking first.

The Swamp Rabbits got strong goaltending from Ryan Bednard (25 saves) and took control of the game on a momentum-shifting goal from Nathan Perkovich late in the second period. Midway through the third, Johno May broke the ice with a tally on the rebound of a Cédric Lacroix stuff chance that gave Greenville the lead.

On Friday, the visiting Atlanta Gladiators used their rest to their advantage. They struck just 22 seconds into the game and never looked back. The game was 5-1, and the shots were 20-8 Atlanta through one period of play, and the exhausted Swamp Rabbits did not have a suitable response to the rested opponent.

The Glads outshot the Swamp Rabbits 38-20 for the game. Liam Pecararo appeared to put a hold on Atlanta's surge with a goal to cut the lead to two, but Atlanta scored five of the final six goals of the game.

11/19 at South Carolina Stingrays - W 5-2

11/21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - W 2-1

11/16 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - L 8-2

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, November 27 - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 - 7:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators

Friday, November 29 - 7:35 p.m.

Listen - Watch

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Michael Pelech - 3 GP | 0 G - 4 A - 4 P

The pro veteran had a bit of a sluggish start to his 2019-20 season, but has caught fire recently. He posted four assists last week to give him 343 in his illustrious career. He also sits just one point away from 500 in his career across 660 games. The Ontario native's time in Greenville has him ranked 13th all time in points, just 10 points away from Vinny Saponari for 10th.

RABBIT TAILS

With a lead, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue to know how to play with it. They remain 6-0-0 when leading after both one and two periods of play.

Greenville's 69 goals are fourth-most in the league.

Liam Pecararo is in the midst of a three-game point streak since his return to Greenville, and ranks tops in points and goals among rookies.

Greenville's eight wins when scoring the first goal rank third-most in the ECHL.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (13-2-0) - 26 pts

Florida Everblades (11-6-0) - 22 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-8-1) - 21 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (8-7-0) - 16 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-4) - 14 pts

Norfolk Admirals (4-12-3) - 11 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (4-9-2) - 10 pts

