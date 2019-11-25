Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 25

Tulsa looks to bounce back after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rapid City Rush

OVERALL RECORD: 7-11-2 (16 points, 5th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 0-2-1

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 15 - Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Rapid City, SD - The Oilers lost to Rapid City 2-1 on Wednesday in the first of three matchups at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center this week. Charlie Sampair started the scoring 10:43 into the game, tucking the puck underneath the crossbar and over the shoulder of Ivan Prosvetov. The goal came in Sampair's 200th professional game, and was assisted by Brent Gates Jr. and Danny Moynihan. Gage Torrel answered with his second of the year, tipping a point-shot from Eric Israel past Devin Williams at the 14:29 mark of the opening frame. Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, but both teams could find the box. The Oilers took three trips to the box, including a five-on-three in the final minutes of the period. The final frame remained deadlocked until Peter Quenneville crammed a rebound into the net with 4:35 remaining to seal the Rush victory.

Saturday, Nov. 16- Tulsa 3, Rapid City 4 (OT) (Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD) Box Score

>> Rapid City, SD - The game was more than halfway over when Gage Torrel kicked off the scoring, tallying his second goal in as many nights 11:03 into second period. The goal was the lone goal of the period, and was assisted by Giovanni Fiore and Peter Quenneville. Danny Moynihan knotted things up 3:29 into the final period, sneaking the puck past Ivan Prosvetov on the short side with an odd-angle shot. Robby Jackson gave the Oilers their first lead of the game, popping in a back-door rebound a little more than three minutes later. Jared Thomas extended the Tulsa lead to 3-1 on a power play at the 11:08 mark, blasting a slap shot from the circle shot 18 inches off the ice and into the back of the net. Quenneville answered quickly, slashing the deficit to one when he crashed the net, steering Trey Phillip's feed from the wall and past Evan Fitzpatrick. Keeghan Howdeshell spoiled the Oilers' lead with an extra-man, last-minute goal, sliding the puck into the net off a net-mouth scramble, knotting the game at 3-3 with 46 seconds left. Tulsa had a couple of early chances in the extra period, but eventually fell when Quenneville sprung Tyler Coulter on a breakaway that ended with a backhand tuck past a sprawling Fitzpatrick. The Oilers will play Rapid City one more time this week, squaring off against the Rush at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center tomorrow. The Oilers will face rival Wichita the following Wednesday before hosting Allen on Nov. 30.

Saturday, Nov. 16- Tulsa 2, Rapid City 3 (Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD)| Box Score

>> Rapid City, SD - Tyler Coulter, last night's overtime hero, opened the scoring 5:33 into the game, walking down the goal line before roofing a backhander on the power play. The Oilers then killed off a five-minute power play that resulted from a major penalty assessed to Ryan Tesink 7:50 into the game. Danny Moynihan responded roughly 11 minutes later, tapping a right wing feed from Charlie Sampair past Tyler Parks 16:30 into the game.

Peter Qunneville ended the deadlock with a top corner missile over the shoulder of rookie goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek 5:18 into the middle frame. Tyler Coulter extended the Rush lead to 3-1, burying an opportunity created by a defensive-zone turnover at the 14:24 mark of the second period.

Steven Ruggiero painted the corner above Parks' right shoulder, bringing the game within one 4:34 into the final frame, but his early third period goal wouldn't be enough to spark a comeback. With the victory, the Rush advanced to 8-0-0-0 on home ice, the only team to remain undefeated at home.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Tulsa AT Wichita 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)

Saturday Nov. 30 - Allen AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday Dec. 1 - Allen AT Tulsa 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- J.J. Piccinich is tied for the league lead with 21 points.

- The Oilers have a three-way tie for most goals with J.J. Piccinich, Robby Jackson and Danny Moynihan all potting seven.

- Charlie Sampair is on a four-game point streak, and now leads the team in +/- . Sampair is the first forward to lead the team in +/- this season.

. Danny Moynihan is on a five-game point streak, posting six points over that span.

. Captain Adam Pleskach has points in five of his last seven outings.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa leads the ECHL in shots with 38.05 per game.

- The Oilers are 4-0-1-0 when leading at the end of the first period.

. Tulsa has not won a REGULATION game when allowing three goals or more, and are 1-8-2 when allowing three or more.

. Tulsa hasn't lost by more than two goals since the beginning Oct. 19, but are 1-4-0-0 in two-goal games

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 22 - J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 7 - J.J. Piccinich, Robby Jackson, Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 15- J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 51 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Miles Liberati, Josh Wesley

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati

SHOTS: 74- Adam Pleskach

WINS: 4 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.50 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .907- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -10/78 (12.8%) - 21st in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/10 (10.0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 68/85 (80.2%) - 19th in the ECHL

Last Week - 11/13 (84.6%)

