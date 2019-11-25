K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 25

Kalamazoo heads to Cincinnati Wednesday and Wheeling Saturday, before returning to Wings Event Center Sunday afternoon.

OVERALL RECORD: 5-8-2

LAST WEEK: 0-4-0

RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 3 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings started off a stretch of four games in five days with three first period goals Wednesday against the Cincinnati Cyclones during Hockey Fights Cancer night at Wings Event Center. Matheson Iacopelli scored twice and Dylan Sadowy added his 12th of the season to make it 3-1 after one. The Cyclones battled back with two goals in the second period, including the equalizer in the final minute, and went in front 4-3 in the third to compete their comeback.

Friday, Nov. 22 - Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 1 (Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH) | Box Score

>> Cincinnati jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead in the rematch Friday at Heritage Bank Center and scored two more goals in the middle frame to break the game wide open, thanks in part to a penalty shot goal from John Wiitala, who completed his hat trick in the third. An injury-plagued K-Wings team signed Southern Professional Hockey League defenseman Zach Urban from the Macon Mayhem and he scored Kalamazoo's only goal in the third period, just hours after arriving in Cincinnati.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2 (Huntington Center - Toledo, OH) | Box Score

>> With eight players out of the lineup due to various injuries, Kalamazoo signed forward Chad McDonald out of retirement and he met the team in Toledo for the second game of a three-game weekend road trip. Even with McDonald, the Wings were forced to play one-man short for the first time this season. Toledo scored an early power play goal, and added a second goal to make it 2-0 near the midway point of the first period. Kyle Blaney answered 53 seconds later to bring Kalamazoo within one after 20 minutes. The Walleye opened their lead up to three by the end of the second period and made it 5-1 early in the third, before McDonald scored in his return to the K-Wings lineup.

Sunday, Nov. 24 - Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 1 (CAA Centre - Brampton, ON) | Box Score

>> The well-traveled and banged up K-Wings arrived in Brampton early Sunday morning for an afternoon tilt with the Beast, who were idle Friday and Saturday. Brampton scored the only first period goal on a breakaway from Lindsay Sparks. Following a second Beast goal in the middle period, Dylan Sadowy put Kalamazoo on the board with a power play goal to make it 2-1. The Beast stopped the K-Wings' momentum in its tracks with two late goals in the frame and held off Kalamazoo's comeback effort in the third period.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Kalamazoo AT Wheeling, 7:05 p.m. - WesBanco Arena (Wheeling, WV)

ON THE MOVE

- 11/22 - Defenseman Zach Urban signed to standard player contract from Macon (SPHL).

- 11/23 - Forward Chad McDonald signed to standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Dylan Sadowy is second in the ECHL with 13 goals and first with 6 power play goals.

- Zach Urban scored his first ECHL in his K-Wings debut Friday at Cincinnati.

- Chad McDonald scored a goal in his return from retirement Saturday at Toledo.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo is 3-0-0 when leading after two periods.

- The K-Wings have killed off 16 of their last 19 penalties (84.2%)

- Kalamazoo has had 52 man games lost due to injuries already this season.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 21 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 13 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 8 - Kyle Blaney, Sadowy

PLUS/MINUS: +3 -Ian Edmondson, Luke Sandler

PIMS: 55 -Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Sadowy

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson

GW GOALS: 2 - Sadowy

SHOTS: 56 - Sadowy

WINS: 3 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.79 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .879 - Hildebrand

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 11/61 (18.0%) - 14th in ECHL

Last Week - 1/17 (5.9%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 56/75 (74.7%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 13/16 (81.3%)

--

SUNDAY, DEC. 1 - TEDDY BEAR TOSS

The Kalamazoo Wings return home from a five-game road trip to face the Fort Wayne Komets at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center, featuring the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears to toss onto the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal. Those teddy bears will be donated to Bronson Children's Hospital. Fans will also be able to skate with the players after the game. A limited number of skates will be available to rent.

