Royals 'sign' Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol to 6-Day Contract Ahead of PAW Patrol Game Saturday

November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced the team has signed Chase and Skye from the PAW Patrol to a six-day contract ahead of Saturday's PAW Patrol Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo, pres. by Visions Federal Credit Union - Chase and Skye will be a part of the team throughout the week and participate in practice. Stuffed animals of Chase and Skye will be given away to the winner of Chuck-A-Puck at Saturday's second intermission.

PAW Patrol Night: We will give away a PAW Patrol Kids T-Shirt to the first 1,000 kids and wear special PAW Patrol jerseys. Plus, annual Weiner Dog Races during intermission. Tickets here: https://www.fevo.com/edp/PAW-PATROL-NIGHT--Reading-Royals-vs-Toledo-Walleye-0xlu26Q0

Black Friday Buy One, Get One Deal: Purchase a purple zone ticket to Friday's Game Show Night and get a purple zone ticket to both games this weekend (Friday and Saturday), plus a high-five tunnel experience, Royals baseball cap, and group photo on the ice (groups ten or more) for $23 by calling 610-898-7825.

25% Off at Lion's Den Online Team Store Deal: Thursday night 6PM until Friday 10AM. Spend a minimum of $25, enter the code Gobble19 when checking out and receive your 25% OFF your entire order at https://lions-den3.mybigcommerce.com/

Cyber Monday: Get a silver zone ticket to Royals games Dec. 13-14 vs. Brampton and group photo on the ice (groups of 10 or more). Dec. 13 is Star Wars Night | Dec. 14: Flyers Mascot GRITTY will be at the game and it's Teddy Bear Toss for Affiliation Night. $13 deal by calling 610-898-7825.

Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. is Game Show Night vs. Toledo

- Games on the concourse for kids and adults

- PA Lottery Giveaway - first 2,500 fans 18 and older

- Postgame ham shoot, sponsored by Redner's

- Postgame party at DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.

- Penny Days; select Lion's Den Team Store items will be on sale " buy one, get one for a penny"

- $3 for hot dog, chips and small soda combo

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

ECHL Stories from November 25, 2019

