Royals Weekly: Conference-Leading Royals Home Friday and Saturday

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have the most points in the North Division and Eastern Conference (12-4-3-0, 27 pts.) heading into another week of home games; the Royals return to the ice Friday for Game Show Night Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo. Sat., Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m. is PAW Patrol Night vs. the Walleye.

Riding a season-long, eight-game point streak (6-0-2-0), Reading earned five of a possible six points last weekend vs. Newfoundland. Sunday's 7-2 win marked the highest-scoring and most-lopsided win of the Royals season. Ralph Cuddemi tied the Royals' single-game goals record with four tallies and added a fighting major with 5:26 left.

The eight-game point streak is tied with South Carolina for the longest run of any ECHL team this season. Reading has had two eight-game point streaks in the last 26 games. Overall, Reading is 19-4-3-1 since Mar. 22, 2019.

Reading is 4-1-2-0 vs. Newfoundland this season and 5-1-2-1 against the Growlers in the last nine meetings. The Royals have most all-time wins (8) and best record (8-5-3-2, .583 %) of any ECHL team against the defending Kelly Cup Champions since Newfoundland joined the league in 2018-19.

The Royals have points in nine straight home games (8-0-1-0), a league-best streak, and have not lost in regulation at Santander Arena since Oct. 19. Reading is one point behind the Allen Americans for the most in the ECHL.

Homestand this weekend

The Royals' season-long, six-game homestand continues Friday and runs through Nov. 30. Here's what's coming up at Santander Arena and the full promotional schedule is at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m. - Game Show Night

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m. - PAW Patrol Night

Quick Notes

Ralph Cuddemi leads the league in goals (16) and points (28). He scored six goals and seven points in three games last week. His Sunday performance (4g) tied the Royals' single-game record; he is the first Reading skater to hit the mark since Apr. 2010 (Dan Steiner). He had five shots on goal Sunday. His eight-game point streak is the longest of any active ECHL player. Cuddemi's fourth goal Sunday was the 100th of his professional career. He has 199 professional points.

Frank DiChiara is tied for eighth in the league with 20 points. He has at least a point in five of six games (2g, 8a) and had five helpers vs. Newfoundland last weekend.

Felix SandstrÃ¶m made his first start since Nov. 3 on Sunday and blocked 27 shots (2 GA) to improve to 4-3-0-0 on the season (3.63 GAA, .880 sv.%). Kirill Ustimenko has started six of the last seven Royals games and is 4-0-2-0 since Nov. 11 (16 GA).

Eric Knodel is second among ECHL defensemen in assists (14) and third in points (16). He has ten assists and a plus-10 rating since Nov. 9.

Brayden Low continued his offensive outbursts against the Growlers; with points in all three games, he improved to five goals and 12 points all time vs. Newfoundland in 18 games.

Rookies Corey Mackin, Trevor Gooch and Max Willman all contributed offensively in the three-game weekend. Mackin had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday and has scored six goals in eight games (8 pts.). Gooch potted his first pro goal Sunday. Max Willman had at least a point in all three games and finished the weekend with one goal and four points.

Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions

Nov. 29 vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.

Team Record

12-4-3-0, 27 pts., 1st North

Division Standings

Reading - 27 points

Newfoundland - 22 points

Brampton - 22 points

Adirondack - 18 points

Maine - 15 points

Worcester - 8 points

Weekly Results

Nov. 22 at NFD: W, 5-3

Nov. 23 at NFD: OTL, 4-3

Nov. 24 at NFD: W, 7-2

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi (16)

Assists: Ralph Cuddemi (12)

Points: Ralph Cuddemi (28)

PIM: Brayden Low (30)

+/-: Matthew Gaudreau (+12) **recalled to AHL Stockton

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF DAY

Tuesday - Practice at Santander Arena, 11:00-12:30

Wednesday - Practice at Santander Arena, 11:00-12:30

Thursday - Practice at Santander Arena, 11:00-12:30

Friday - Game vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - Game vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - TRAVEL DAY

Monday - Practice in Newfoundland

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

