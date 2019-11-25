Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Florida 3 Times on Turkey Week

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are home for a 3 game series on Thanksgiving week vs the Florida Everblades on November 27th, 29th and 30th. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:00 pm.

The Grizz won in overtime twice last weekend vs Orlando. Both games had identical 2-1 scores. A defenseman got the game winning goal on each occasion. JC Brassard won the game 1:52 into overtime last Friday. Eric Williams got his game winner last Saturday with 2:09 left in the extra period. Brassard had an assist on Williams game winner.

Goaltender Hunter Miska had an outstanding weekend for the Grizz. He stopped 54 of 56 shots for the week. He saved 29 of 30 last Friday and 25 of 26 last Saturday in his first 2 games back from a successful 6 game stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Miska was reassigned to the Eagles on November 24th.

Forward Garrett Klotz scored a power play goal for the Grizz last Saturday vs Orlando. Klotz has 2 goals and 1 assist in 4 games. Forward Jack Jenkins had an assist in each game vs Orlando. Jenkins played at Notre Dame for 4 seasons from 2016-2019. His college teammate all 4 years was Joe Wegwerth, who returned to the Utah lineup last weekend. Joe had 1 assist and 8 shots on goal vs Orlando.

Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000. You can also get tickets at any Smith's Tix location.

Upcoming Promotions

November 27th Florida at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night. Tickets start at $6 for students and drink specials.

November 29th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

November 30th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

Recent Transactions

Grizzlies signed forward Jake Jackson on November 22nd. Jackson played in each game vs Orlando last week. Jackson previously played 2 games for the Orlando Solar Bears, scoring 1 goal and was a plus 2. Jackson played at Michigan Tech for the previous 4 seasons.

Forward Tim McGauley was assigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 21st. McGauley has 2 goals and 8 assists in 13 games for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders: Defenseman Taylor Richart is tied for ECHL defenseman with 5 goals. Richart's 3 power play goals is tied for the lead among blueliners. Taylor has 55 shots on goal, 2nd most among defenseman. Patrick McGrath leads the league in penalty minutes with 68.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 6-7-2-1

Home record: 3-3-1.

Road record: 3-4-1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 4-4-1-1

Goals per game: 3.00 (20th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.94 (Tied 8th).

Shots per game: 30.38 (14th).

Shots against per game: 28.44 (6th).

Power play: 19.0 % (12th).

Penalty Kill: 84.8 % (6th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 16 Opponents 16.

Second Period: Utah 20 Opponents 18.

Third Period: Utah 10 Opponents 10.

Total Scoring: Utah 48 Opponents 47.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-0.

This Week's Games: Utah hosts Florida on November 27th, 29th and 30th.

Last Week's Games

November 22nd - Utah 2 Orlando 1 (Overtime) - Hunter Miska saved 29 of 30 shots. Eric Williams first period power play goal. JC Brassard game winner 1:52 into overtime. Utah was 1 for 5 on the power play. Penalty kill was 4 for 4. Utah outshot Orlando 33 to 30.

November 23rd - Utah 2 Orlando 1 (Overtime) - Garrett Klotz 1st period power play goal. Eric Williams game winner 4:51 into overtime. Hunter Miska stopped 25 of 26. Utah outshot Orlando 41 to 26.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Ryan Wagner (9)

Points: Travis Barron (13)

Plus/Minus: Tim McGauley (+8)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (68)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (55)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

