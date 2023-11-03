Mariners Battle Back But Fall Short in Norfolk

November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Reid Stefanson scored at 8:25 of the third period to bring the Mariners back even from a 2-0 deficit, but Justin Young's goal just a minute later gave the Admirals a 3-2 lead that they would not relinquish, as Norfolk topped Maine 4-2 on Friday night. The Mariners and Admirals played the first of a three game weekend series at the Scope Arena.

Norfolk scored a pair in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Midway through the frame, the Admirals went to the power play and veteran forward Mathieu Roy banged a rebound between the pads of Shane Starrett. The Admirals doubled their lead at 16:08 when defenseman Simon Kubicek followed a blocked shot and wristed one past Starrett's stick side.

The second period was filled with physicality, highlighted by a fight between Maine's Alex Sheehy and Norfolk's Mark Liwiski, but the score remained 2-0 Norfolk until the final six minutes of the frame. At 14:21, Mariners defenseman Andrew Peski completed an impressive individual effort, taking the puck from the Maine blue line all the way into the attacking zone, and slipping it between the pads of Thomas Milic to get his team on the board. The Mariners went into the third down by just one.

Reid Stefanson got a gift from Milic for the game-tying goal at 8:25 of the third. The Admirals goaltender played the puck below the goal line, and turned it over right to Stefanson, who slapped it into the net to make it 2-2. Exactly one minute later, a shot from Domenick Fensore produced a rebound that Justin Young potted in behind Starrett to give the Admirals their lead right back. Brian Bowen tossed in an empty netter with 1:02 left to bring the game to a 4-2 final.

Milic made 21 stops on 23 Mariners shots to earn the win while Starrett, who has started all four games for thr Mariners, made 31 saves in the losing effort.

The Mariners (1-3-0) have two more games in Norfolk this weekend: Saturday night at 6:05 PM and Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. Both games can be followed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey, MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, or the Mixlr App. All Mariners road games also stream live at Three Dollar Deweys in downtown Portland. The Mariners return home on Friday, November 10th for "Lobster Night" presented by Anthem, a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Military Appreciation Night presented by Martin's Point Health Care is Saturday, November 11th at 6 PM against the Adirondack Thunder. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

ECHL Stories from November 3, 2023

