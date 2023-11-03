Ingham Stops 33 as Rabbits Top Ghost Pirates 2-1
November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jacob Ingham's 33-save performance paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits' 2-1 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville opened the third meeting with Savannah by scoring first, something they had yet to do in the previous two meetings, at 4:02, as Brett Kemp pass deflected into the back of the net for his third of the season. At 15:22, Savannah saw Robbie Fromm-Delorme score a power-play goal for the 1-1 score line.
In the second period, Carter Souch, who assisted on Kemp's opening goal, scored his team-leading fourth of the season on the power-play at 8:27 for the 2-1 advantage.
Greenville's goaltender, Jacob Ingham withstood 14 Ghost Pirates shots in the third period and held the line for the 2-1 final score and his second victory of the season.
Three Stars -
1. Jacob Ingham (GVL)
2. Carter Souch (GVL)
3. Brett Kemp (GVL)
W: Ingham
L: Bullion
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 4-1-0-0, while the Ghost Pirates fall to 1-3-0-0
The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, November 4, as they welcome the Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
