Reign Recall Ryan Bednard to AHL
November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ONTARIO, C.A. - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Ryan Bednard to the American Hockey League from Greenville.
Bednard, 26, earns his first recall to Ontario since signing with the club this offseason. Bednard appeared in a pair of games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .921 save-percentage.
Last season, Bednard made six AHL appearances between the Belleville Senators and the Grand Rapids Griffins and went 1-2-1 over those games. Over four different seasons, he has played in 17 AHL games.
In his ECHL career, which has seen the Macomb Township, Michigan native play four seasons for the Navy and Orange, Bednard has appeared in 120 games and has recorded a recorded of 59-45-13.
Greenville returns to action tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena with a 7 p.m meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Greenville swept Savannah in their previous two meetings last weekend.
