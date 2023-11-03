Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM CT

Tulsa Oilers - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second of a two-game series tonight at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Americans won Game 1 on Thursday morning 6-5 in overtime.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CT

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 11/10/23 vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Overtime Thriller: The Americans erased an early 2-0 lead and scored five unanswered goals on Thursday in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Tulsa Oilers. The Oilers tied the game with just under seven minutes to go in the third period, but it was Matt Marcinew's third goal of the game just 58 seconds into overtime that gave the Americans the one-goal victory.

Crowder makes Allen debut: The Americans signed agent defenseman Brayden Crowder to a contract on Thursday. He made his Allen debut Thursday morning playing nine minutes with one shot on goal. The 6-foot-6, and 210-pound blueliner joined the club after playing with Wichita, Florida, and Atlanta last season.

Marcinew Hatty: Americans forward Matt Marcinew netted the first Americans hat-trick of the season on Thursday morning leading the way for Allen in a 6-5 overtime win. With his three goals on Thursday, he now has (4) for the season.

Outshot, but not outscored: The Americans gave up 48 shots on Thursday, but made the most of their opportunities scoring six goals on 28 shots. It was the fifth straight game this season the Americans gave up 40-plus shots.

Sinclair stops 43 for his first Americans win: Mark Sinclair earned his first win of the season on Thursday stopping both shots he faced in overtime and 43 for the game in a 6-5 Americans overtime win. The Belleville Senators prospect improved to 1-2-0.

Finlay misses Thursday's game: Americans forward Liam Finlay was a late scratch on Thursday morning and missed the Americans 6-5 win over Tulsa. Finlay was feeling under the weather before pregame warmups and was pulled from the lineup.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-2-0

Away: 2-1-0

Overall: 2-3-0

Last 10: 2-3-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (4) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (5) Chad Butcher

Points: (6) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (+1) Matt Marcinew and two others

PIM: (15) Brandon Yeamans

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 1-1-1

Away: 0-2-0

Overall: 1-3-1

Last 10: 1-3-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (6) Michael Farren

Assists: (4) Carson Focht

Points: (8) Michael Farren

+/-: (+4) Mike McKee

PIM: (6) Tag Bertuzzi

