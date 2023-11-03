Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:05pm)

November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







QUICK BITS

SOUCH A GREAT PERFORMANCE:

Wednesday's meeting with Atlanta proved beneficial for second-year forward Carter Souch, as the winger slotted a pair of goals in the loss. Souch recorded his fifth-career multi-point game and first of the season. In his four games, Souch is tied for the team lead in goals. His other goal came last Friday in the Rabbits' first meeting with the Ghost Pirates.

MANNY MOVES UP:

Brannon McManus is off and running with his best stretch of games in his career. In the Rabbits' first four games, McManus has tallied at least one point in each contest, including a two-assist night against Atlanta on Wednesday. On Sunday, against the Ghost Pirates, McManus scored huis first of the season and 13th of his career. His increased lethality has earned the California native has landed himself on the top power-play unit.

KECHS RACKS EM UP:

Despite being held off the scoresheet in the most recent meeting against Savannah, Josh McKechney has posted a goal in three of his four games this season. An additional assist against the Ghost Pirates last Friday has give McKechney, who was trade to Greenville in December of 2022, his fourth point in as many games.

A FRESH START FOR THE KILL:

Last season, early struggles for the Rabbits' shorthanded unit gave way to a final percentage of 77.7 at the end of the campaign. Head Coach Andrew Lord made the improvement of the penalty-kill a top priority, and his expectations have been met in the early goings. The Rabbits have allowed just one power-play goal against on 14 times shorthanded. Greenville's 92.9% on the PK is ranked 5th in the league.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-1-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-3-0-0)

November 3, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #5

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Sam Heidemann (22), Evan Reddick (21)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATE SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (2-0-0-0) Home:(1-0-0-0) Away: (1-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

October 29, 2023 - Greenville 4 vs Savannah 3

Next Meeting:

November 16, 2023 Greenville at Savannah

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (8-5-1-1)

All-Time Record:

(10-5-2)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.