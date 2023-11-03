Engaras, Purpura Lift Thunder Over Railers 2-1

WORCESTER - Filip Engaras scored both goals and Vinnie Purpura made 30 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers, 2-1, from DCU Center on Friday night.

Adirondack got out to a 1-0 lead at 13:18 of the first period as Filip Engaras buried his own rebound for the advantage. After Henrik Tikkanen stopped Devon Becker's shot from the point, Engaras got to the rebound and scored his first of the year. Assists were credited to Decker and Matt Stief and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Engaras struck again in the second period on the power play to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Jace Isley dropped the puck back to Engaras and he fired a snap shot by the glove of Tikkanen at the 16:33 mark of the second. Isley and Yushiroh Hirano were given assists.

Worcester responded at 18:42 of the middle period to trail by one heading to the third. Jake Pivonka fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Vinnie Purpura to get the Railers on the board. Assists were given to Anthony Callin and Zsomber Garat and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Vinnie Purpura held off a late push with the Railers' net empty and the Thunder held on for the 2-1 win. Purpura stopped 30 of 31 shots in the win and Tikkanen denied 27 of 29 in the loss.

