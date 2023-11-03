Brown Tallies Two Points in ECHL Debut, Royals Drop Road Trip Opener to Walleye. 5-2

Toledo, OH - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Toledo Walleye, 5-2, at Huntington Center on Friday, November 3rd. Nolan Maier (0-3-0-1) suffered the loss for the Royal with 31 saves on 36 shots faced. John Lethemon (1-0-1) earned his first win of the season in net for the Walleye with 14 saves on 16 shots faced.

Reading opened the three-game road trip with a game-opening goal 57 seconds into regulation. Ryan Chyzowski snapped a shot on goal that deflected off of Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt's stick and over Lethemon. Matt Brown earned the helper on Chyzwoski's team leading sixth goal for his firth point of his ECHL career in his Royals debut.

Toledo exploded with four goals to take a commanding lead at the end of the first period, 4-1. At 8:04, Chase Gresock snapped a wrist shot past Maier off of an offensive faceoff draw win by Alexandre Doucet to tie the score. At 12:48, Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins rifled a one-timer past Maier and off the left post for his second goal of the season. Less than three minutes later, at the 15:40 mark into the opening period, Hawkins scored his second goal of the night, with Orrin Centazzo and Trenton Bliss earning the helpers for a second time on Hawkins' tally. Kirill Tyutyayev tallied the final goal of the opening frame for Toledo with 2:06 remaining in the first. Colin Theisen and Riley McCourt earning the assists on Tyutyayev first goal of the season.

Reading started the second period much like the first with a golal in the first minute. Alec Butcher beat Lethmon with a one-timer from the goal line that snuck in between the netminder and the right post for Butcher's first goal of the season. Brown earned the primary helper for his second point of the game and first multi-point game in his four-game professional career. Adam Brubacher notched the secondary assist for his fifth point of the season.

Reading's comeback effort was silenced by a Toledo relentless forecheck and lockdown defense. The Royals registered two shots in the third period and didn;t record a shot on goal through the first 15:44 of the final frame.

Brandon Kruse sealed the home opener victory for the Walleye with his second goal of the season at 5:07 left in the regulation. Mitchell Lewandowski and Sam Craggs forced a turnover behind Maier's net and connected with Kruse in front of the crease. Kruse redirected the centering pass past for the fifth and final goal of the game for the Walleye offense.

The Royals continue their three-game road trip with two games against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, November 8 for a 'Wild Wednesday' promotional game at 7:00 p.m.against the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a buy one, get one college student ticket deal (with valid .edu email), $2 beer and a 'Guaranteed Fight Night.' If there is no fight in the Wild Wednesday game, you receive a free ticket to the following Wild Wednesday home game!

