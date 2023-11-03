K-Wings Beat Fuel on Woods & Water Night

November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, rode a physically-sound defensive effort, headlined by goaltender Jonathan Lemieux, to the finish in a 3-2 victory over the Indy Fuel (2-3-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-1-0-0) made a career-high 40 saves in the win and was named the game's first star in front of 4,750 fans. He kept the Fuel off the board for nearly 44 minutes in the contest.

David Keefer (1) opened the Woods 'N Water party with a one-timer strike just 3:08 into the contest. The Brighton native converted a Brad Morrison (2) feed as a trailer on the rush after Morrison created a turnover in his own zone and pushed the other way.

Keefer (2) found the scoresheet yet again when he recorded the secondary assist on Collin Saccoman's (1) top-shelf tap-in that put Kalamazoo up 2-0 with 16:55 left in regulation. The blueliner crashed the crease as Keefer cycled the puck to Erik Bradford (4) underneath, who in turn found Saccoman open in front.

Indy wouldn't go down easy, though. The Fuel cut the deficit to one just 46 seconds later but it was all Lemieux from there. The goaltender showcased his flexibility and made a dozen saves to shut the door in the final frame. The rookie is 2-0 against Indy this season.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, including spending three of the final four minutes of regulation shorthanded (penalty & extra attacker combined). Indy took the final shot total, 41-26.

The K-Wings are back in action at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday versus the Fort Wayne Komets (2-2-0-0) for Military Appreciation Night at Wings Event Center.

--

Don't miss out on the Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket pack. Enjoy four tickets to Lavender Ice on November 25, four silicone HFC bracelets and 10% of your ticket package will be donated to West Michigan Cancer Center. There will also be a HFC specialty jersey auction immediately following the game, benefiting WMCC. Click HERE to secure your package NOW!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.