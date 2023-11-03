Admirals Edge Out Mariners, 4-2

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals had a successful opening weekend and returned to Norfolk Scope for the first of three games against the Maine Mariners. This weekend marked the return of the City Series, during which the Admirals celebrated the city of Hampton by wearing attire that represented it.

In the first period, 12 minutes had passed when Norfolk made the first strike. Mathieu Roy scored in front, giving the Admirals a 1-0 lead. This was his third goal this season. The Admirals continued to dominate as Simon Kubicek added another goal with just four minutes left to play. His snipe past Shane Starrett gave the Admirals a 2-0 advantage. The score would remain the same after 20 minutes.

As the game resumed after the break, it was evident that there was tension between both teams. Although the pace had slowed down, the level of physicality and hostility had increased. The crowd at Norfolk Scope erupted as Mark Liwiski engaged in a fight with Alex Sheehy, showcasing an old-fashioned scrap. Maine scored a goal with just over five minutes left, narrowing the lead held by Norfolk to one.

In the last 20 minutes of the game, the score became tied at two when Reid Stefanson took advantage of a turnover by Admirals' goalie Thomas Milic behind the net. Later in the period, the Admirals took the lead with a goal by Justin Young, who capitalized on a rebound and sent the puck through the five-hole.

With a 3-2 lead, the Admirals were able to withstand the Mariners' pressure, but the game wasn't over yet. Brian Bowen scored his first goal of the season with an empty-net goal that put the Admirals ahead 4-2.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

Justin Young (1 goal, +2)

Domenick Fensore (2 assists, +2)

Griffin Mendel (2 assists, +1)

What's Next

The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope tomorrow night for game two against Maine. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Maine Mariners @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 6:05 PM EDT

