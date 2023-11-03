Dawson Barteaux Scores Overtime Winner as Steelheads Pick up Fifth Straight Win

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (5-1-0-0, 10pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (3-4-0-0, 6pts) in overtime by a final score of 5-4 Friday night thanks to a goal from Dawson Barteaux 83 seconds into overtime at the Idaho Central Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,026 fans. Idaho and Wichita will close out their season series against one another at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads would get on the board first for the fourth straight game thanks to Colton Kehler (3rd) at 6:40 of the first period. Aaron Aragon went in hard on the forecheck and worked the puck to Kehler at the top of the crease. Kehler showcased some nifty stick word deking out goaltender Trevor Gorsuch. With 2:01 remaining in the frame A.J. White (3rd) extended his point streak to six games scoring a rebound goal in front of the net. Idaho led 2-0 after the first outshooting the Thunder 12-8.

Wichita scored three unanswered in the middle frame to take a 3-2 lead. Michal Stinil scored twice in a span of 5:24. His first came on the power-play at 5:36 and then for his second he pulled off the "Michigan" at 12:10. Roman Kinal scored on a rebound near the crease with 2:31 left in the period. Just 24 seconds later Zane Franklin (2nd) was sprung on a breakaway courtesy of Jack Becker. Franklin slid a backhander through the five-hole of Trevor Gorsuch to tie the score at 3-3. Idaho outshot Wichita 12-11 in the period.

Mark Rassell (6th) extended his goal streak to five games giving Idaho a 4-3 lead 5:02 into the second period on a score in front of the net after a point shot from Ty Pelton-Byce. 74 seconds later Peter Bates fired a shot up high from the left circle to tie the score at 4-4. After regulation the Steelheads outshot the Thunder 37-34.

83 seconds into overtime Dawson Barteaux (2nd) delivered a check behind his own blue line sending Michal Stinil to the ground. From there Wade Murphy gathered the puck and started up ice. Murphy flipped the puck for Pelton-Byce down the left wing and Pelton-Byce dropped it back for Barteaux down the center lane right across the blue line. Barteaux dragged to the top of the left circle and sent a shot in between the legs of Gorsuch to hand Idaho a 5-4 win.

Dylan Wells made 30 saves on 34 shots in the victory while Trevor Gorsuch turned aside 35 of 40 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Dawson Barteaux (1-1-2, 3 shots)

2) Mark Rassell (1-1-2, 3 shots)

3) Michal Stinil (2-0-2, 4 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Wichita was 1-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Wichita 40-34.

- Idaho is 19-7-6 all-time vs. Wichita and 12-2-1 at the Idaho Central Arena

- Nick Nardella (IR), Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Ben Zloty (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Wade Murphy has points in three straight games (3-2-5) after recording an assist.

- Ty Pelton-Byce notched his second straight two assist performance and has points in three straight games (0-5-5).

- A.J. White has points in six straight games (3-3-6) and notched his 250th point as a Steelhead.

- Aaron Aragon tallied two assists and has points in all four games (2-3-5).

- Jack Becker has an assist in back-to-back games.

- Dawson Barteaux recorded (1-1-2) for his second straight game.

- Zane Franklin has points in four straight games (2-3-5).

- Mark Rassell has goals/points in five straight games (6-3-9).

