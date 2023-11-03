Keenan Suthers Assigned to Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that forward Keenan Suthers has been assigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Suthers, a 25-year-old Belle River, Ontario native, played in 56 games for the Growlers last year in his first professional season, picking up 40 points (18G, 22A) along the way. In 16 additional postseason appearances, he added 13 points (7G, 6A) in Newfoundland's run to the Eastern Conference Final.

Prior to turning pro, Suthers split his collegiate career between St. Lawrence University and the University of Maine after spending time with United States National Development Team Program.

The Growlers return to action on Friday, November 3 as they kick off a three-game series at the Colisèe Videotron against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Following the quick road trip, Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Worcester Railers November 9, 10 & 12. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

