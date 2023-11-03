Series Preview: November 3-5 at Trois-Rivières

The Newfoundland Growlers embark on their first road trip of the season as they kick off a three-game set with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at the Colisèe Vidèotron.

Newfoundland take a 4-2-0-0 record on the road after starting the year with six straight home games. After sweeping the opening series against the Reading Royals, the Growlers took just one of three against the South Carolina Stingrays this past weekend.

Despite some adversity against the Stingrays, the Growlers continued to impress offensively as Jackson Berezowski leads the ECHL in points with 12 (3G, 9A) while Grant Cruikshank sits tied for second with 10 points (5G, 5A).

Trois-Rivières have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign having won four of their five opening games. After four straight wins to start, the Lions fell 7-6 to the Reading Royals last time out on Sunday.

These two teams last met in the Growlers final regular season game of 2022-23 where Newfoundland skated away to an emphatic 9-2 victory over Trois-Rivières on April 9, 2023.

With many new names on both sides of this rivalry, expect a lively triple-header between these two as the latest Growlers and Lions get acquainted for the first time.

Puck drops is set for 8:30 pm on Friday and 4:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday evening. All times listed in NL time. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Tate Singleton (F): Goals in three straight games going into the trip, Singleton has been a bright spark for the Growlers of late - one which Cooke and Co. will be hoping continues to deliver in Trois-Rivières.

TR - Matthew Boucher (F): After spending the majority of 2022-23 in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, Boucher is off to a hot start with the Lions, picking up eight points (5G, 3A) in five games.

