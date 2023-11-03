Mavericks Announce 2023-24 Team Captains and Leadership Group

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the team's captains and leadership group for the 2023-24 season. Players, coaches and hockey operations staff appointed the following:

In his second season in Kansas City, forward Jake Jaremko was named the team's captain. Forward Cole Coskey and defensemen Ryan Jones and Jake McLaughlin were voted as the team's alternate captains.

Additionally, forward Patrick Curry and defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette were named to the leadership committee.

"The success of this team is embodied by the leaders of this team. Our coaching staff cannot speak highly enough of the quality and character of the men selected as our captains and leadership group," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "Successful teams in ECHL have one common theme and that is players who take personal ownership. This team is full of players who take ownership and accountability. We are so pleased to announce our captains and leaders for the 2023-2024 season."

Three of the four players who will wear letters this season are back for their second year in Kansas City.

"When putting this team together beginning at the end of last season and as we recruited players throughout the summer, we prioritized character," Mavericks Associate Coach Riley Weselowski said. "We feel that we have incredible leadership all throughout our locker room and these individuals are great representatives of what it means to wear a Mavericks uniform. It is a true honor and a large responsibility when you are selected as a leader in professional hockey. We are fortunate to have these men leading the way for our hockey team."

Jaremko, 27, is in his second season with Kansas City. Jaremko was an alternate captain for the Chicago Steel of the USHL in the 2016-17 season. Additionally, Jaremko is a 2022 Kelly Cup Champion with the Florida Everblades.

Coskey, 24, a former seventh-round draft pick of the New York Islanders also is back for his second season with the Mavericks. Coskey's five goals in 2023-24 current leads all Kansas City skaters.

Jones, 27, is in his first season on the Mavericks roster. A 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jones was also an alternate captain as a senior at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Jones comes to Kansas City after three seasons in the AHL with Syracuse and Rochester.

McLaughlin, 27, is in his second season with the Mavericks. McLaughlin has three seasons of AHL experience with Henderson, Milwaukee and Coachella Valley. McLaughlin was a teammate of Jake Jaremko, winning the 2022 Kelly Cup with Florida.

Curry and Duquette are both playing in their first season with the Mavericks and were named to the team's leadership committee in tandem with the four captains.

Curry, 27, was the captain at Boston University as a senior in 2019-20. Curry is in his fourth professional season, with experience in the AHL, ECHL and Slovakian League.

Duquette, 25, is a member of the leadership team after being an alternate captain for two seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Quebec native is in his fifth professional campaign.

