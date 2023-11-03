Fuel Put 41 Shots on Goal, Fall to Kalamazoo

November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







KALAMAZOO - The Fuel headed to Kalamazoo to take on the K-Wings in their third straight matchup this season. The Fuel could not dig themselves out of an early hole and fall to Kalamazoo in a high shooting, low scoring affair 2-1.

1ST PERIOD

Slow starts have been constant for the Fuel and that reigned true here. It did not take long for Kalamazoo to hop on the scoreboard.

At 3:08 in the first period, David Keefer puts one over the right shoulder of Zach Driscoll to take an early 1-0 lead. Halfway through the period, Kalamazoo went on their first man advantage off a Jordan Martin slashing penalty at 9:41, shortly followed by a high-sticking from Zach Jordan at 14:40.

In the end, those man advantages did not matter as the game went into the second frame with Kalamazoo still holding at 1-0 lead.

2ND PERIOD

It was an exciting yet quiet second period at Wings Event Center. There were 25 shots on goal but nothing scored between the two teams.

Jon Martin went to the box for cross-checking at 13:48 but the Wings remained scoreless on power play opportunities. Multiple chances for both squads but the second frame ended the same way it started.

3RD PERIOD

The final frame started with a penalty on Kalamazoo's David Keefer just 15 seconds in. No goal scored on the power play for Indy and, once the Wings became full strength, they found their second of the game off the stick of Collin Saccoman at 3:05.

Just 46 seconds later, Indy finds their first off a rebound score from Ryan Gagnier who puts in his second of the season at 3:51. Another good opportunity for the Fuel came with just under 4 minutes left in the game when Drake Pilon was called for slashing at 16:03.

Despite the power play and pulling the goalie late, the Fuel could not capitalize and end up falling 2-1 to Kalamazoo.

Jonathan Lemieux saves 40 of 41 shots for the Wings. Zach Driscoll saves 24 of 26 shots for the Fuel. Both teams combined for 67 shots on goal.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on November 10, 2023 for Military Appreciation Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.