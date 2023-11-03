The Blacksnakes Return for Military Appreciation Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - For the second time in franchise history, the Komets will be renamed as the Fort Wayne Blacksnakes for Military Appreciation Weekend, Saturday, November 18 versus Toledo starting at 7:35 p.m. and Sunday, November 19 starting at 5:05 p.m. versus Wheeling, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The name change is to honor the 122nd Fighter Wing and tell the unique story of the departure of the A-10 jets and the arrival of the F-16 jets to the base. The team will wear a specialty jersey each night to commemorate the A-10 and the F-16 fighter jets.

There will be a special buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer for all active-duty military and veterans available at the Coliseum ticket office. The silent jersey auction will take place during each game.

The team was renamed the Blacksnakes for two games during the 2018-2019 season. The Blacksnakes are 2-0 all time.

