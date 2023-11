ECHL Transactions - November 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 3, 2023:

Allen:

Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Finlay, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Aidan Sutter, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Greenville:

Add Luke Richardson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Nick Nardella, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Indy:

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cam Gray, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Jacksonville:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Ted Nichol, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Drake Pilon, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tanner Sorenson, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Billy Constantinou, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

Delete Colten Ellis, G placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Newell, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Reading:

Add Brendan Hoffman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Savannah:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nolan Yaremko, F assigned by Laval

Delete Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Cole Dubinsky, F activated from reserve

Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Delete John Klug, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Roswell, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve

Add John Copeland, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve

Delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve

