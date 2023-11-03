Royals Open Three-Game Roadtrip with Friday Night Face-Off in Toledo
November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Toledo, OH - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game roadtrip on Friday, November 3 against the Toledo Walleye at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center. The Royals continue their weekend roadtrip with a two-time slate against the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday at 4:10 p.m. at Wesbanco Arena.
The Royals return home on Wednesday, November 8 for a 'Wild Wednesday' promotional game at 7:00 p.m.against the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a buy one, get one college student ticket deal (with valid .edu email), $2 beer and a 'Guaranteed Fight Night.' If there is no fight in the Wild Wednesday game, you receive a free ticket to the following Wild Wednesday home game!
Royals Right Now:
Reading posts a 1-2-1-1 record after splitting their two-game home opener series against the Trois-Rivières. The Royals fell to the Lions in a shootout, 4-3, on Saturday, October 28 before defeating the Lions, 7-6, in the series finale on Sunday, October 29. Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (5) and points (8) through the first five games of the season. Joseph Nardi is second on the team in points with six (2g-4a).
Scouting the Walleye:
Toledo (1-0-1-0) has opened their season with three points through two games and host Reading for their home opener. Alexandre Doucet leads the Walleye in goals (3) and points (5) while goaltender Joe Bednar holds the victory in net at 1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .944 save percentage in net. The Walleye thumped the Fort Wayne Komets, 9-2, in their last game on Friday, October 27 on the road. The Walleye scored three goals in each period and registered 40 shots on goal.
