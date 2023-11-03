Cincy Wins Overtime Thriller Against Iowa

Cincinnati, OH- The Cyclones beat the Heartlanders 5-4 in the first of nine meetings between the two Central Division opponents. Cincinnati played its first overtime game of the season and improves to 2-3-0-0.

* Roman Ahcan scored his first goal in a Cyclones uniform at 10:32 of the 1st period. The Minnesotan received a pass along the goal line in-tight and roofed it past Iowa's Hunter Jones. Landon Kosior and Louis Boudon each found the net for the Heartlanders to take a 2-1 lead. 33 seconds after falling behind, 'Clones defenseman Steve McLean grabbed his first goal of the season with a wrister from the high slot.

* Patrick Polino continued his impressive special teams play with a one-time blast on the powerplay from the left circle early in the 2nd. Iowa responded with a shorthanded marker off the stick of Nick Campoli to tie the game at 3-3. With just over three minutes left in the frame, Jake Gaudet finished off a give-and-go rush with Patrick Polino to put Cincy back out in front.

* Kamerin Nault scored from Cincinnati turnover in the 3rd period to force overtime. At 2:02 of overtime, Jake Gaudet skated in on a solo rush and went far-side on his forehand to give the Cyclones their first win at home this season.

Up next, Cincinnati continues its home series against Iowa on Saturday November 4th at 7:30pm ET. It's 'World Record Night' so come out and help the Cyclones break some world records from the stands in downtown Cincinnati. Next weekend, the 'Clones play a home-and-home series against divisional foe Indy. Cincy plays in Indy Friday November 10th, then hosts the Fuel on Saturday November 11th at Heritage Bank Center.

