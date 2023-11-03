Growlers Topped 4-1 by Lions
November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 4-1 to the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first road game of the season on Friday night at the Colisèe Vidèotron.
After Neil Shea scored in the first period to see the game level at 1-1 after 20 minutes, the Lions riddled off three straight in the middle frame to take a 4-1 lead into the 3rd period -- an advantage they held onto until the final buzzer.
These two square off once again tomorrow afternoon at 4:30pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. TR - A. Beauregard
2. TR - N. Yaremko
3. TR - M. Boucher
