Wichita Continues Trip Tonight in Boise

November 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder and Idaho Steelheads face off

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder and Idaho Steelheads face off(Wichita Thunder)

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, began a six-game, 11-day road trip on Wednesday and continues that tonight at 8:10 p.m. against Idaho.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 13-13-5 against Idaho and 3-9-2 on the road against the Steelheads.

Idaho opened up the three-game series with an 8-2 victory over the Thunder. The win snaps Wichita's three-game winning streak while pushing the Steelheads to four-straight.

The Steelheads jumped into second place with eight points while Wichita is alone in third with six. Wichita is looking for its first road win of the season.

Jay Dickman has six points in his last four games after recording a power play goal on Wednesday night. He is tied for the league-lead in power play goals (3), tied for first in power play points (5) and tied for eighth in points (8). He is closing in on 200-career ECHL points as he has 180 entering tonight.

Jeremy Masella recorded his first goal of the season on Wednesday. He went coast-to-coast, split three defenders and beat Bryan Thomson for his third-career goal. He is second in the ECHL in penalty minutes (33).

Michal Stinil recorded an assist on Wednesday night, giving him points in his last four games. The third-year forward has five points (2g, 3a) over that stretch. Stinil has five points (2g, 3a) in seven games so far this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for third in the league with eight helpers and tied for first in power play assists (4)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for second with six minor penalties...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in shooting percentage (66.7%)...Kelly Bent is tied for second with two majors...

IDAHO NOTES - A.J. White is second all-time in franchise history with 88-career goals in a Steelheads uniform...Wade Murphy had two goals and an assist on Wednesday, giving him 100-career points...Colton Kehler played in his 150th pro game last weekend...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.