Lions Face the Mariners Once Again

November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







This afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena will be the second of a two-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Maine Mariners. On Friday the Lions won by an 8-on-7 score. Peter Abbandonato took the opportunity to complete his first hat trick with the Lions.

Starting at 3 p.m. the Lions will once again try to win over their neighbours in the Maine. Will the Lions go for a third straight win? We'll see, from 3 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena and broadcast on 91.9 sports.

Players to watch

Peter Abbandonato who scored his first hat trick with the Lions in the last game

Lewis Zeter-Gossage of the Mariners who scored 5 goals in the last game against the Lions

