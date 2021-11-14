Lions Face the Mariners Once Again
November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
This afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena will be the second of a two-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Maine Mariners. On Friday the Lions won by an 8-on-7 score. Peter Abbandonato took the opportunity to complete his first hat trick with the Lions.
Starting at 3 p.m. the Lions will once again try to win over their neighbours in the Maine. Will the Lions go for a third straight win? We'll see, from 3 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena and broadcast on 91.9 sports.
Players to watch
Peter Abbandonato who scored his first hat trick with the Lions in the last game
Lewis Zeter-Gossage of the Mariners who scored 5 goals in the last game against the Lions
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2021
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays: November 14, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Heads to Texas to Face Allen this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Face the Mariners Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Bring Perfect Road Record to Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Adirondack - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Look for Fifth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Rally, Then Hang on for 5-4 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Drop Third Straight - Allen Americans
- Rush Come up Short against Idaho, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Kupsky's 14-Save Shutout Closes Road Trip with 3-0 Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.