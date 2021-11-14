Six Orlando Goals Too Much in Stingrays Loss

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - A three-goal third period was too much to overcome for the South Carolina Stingrays (5-3-0-0) in a 6-3 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears (5-4-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears evened the season series at one a piece with the victory.

The power play got things moving again on Sunday afternoon as Alex Brink scored his first career goal 5:11 into the opening frame. Nate Pionk received a pass from Victor Hadfield and led a two-on-one rush, feeding Brink for his first snipe of the year.

Orlando retaliated with two goals midway through the first period from Aaron Luchuk and Steenn Pasichnuk to take the lead before newcomer Carter Cowlthorp evened the score at two with his first professional goal with helpers belonging to Patrick Holway and Pionk.

Three unanswered goals from the Solar Bears helped pad a three-goal lead including two from Canon Pieper, sandwiching a Tyler Bird tally.

Hadfield cut the deficit to one late in the third period with help from Holway and Lawton Courtnall, but Michael Brodzinski iced the game with 37 seconds left on a full-ice empty net shot.

Ryan Bednard (2-3-0-0) took the loss in net, turning back 25 shots. Orlando's Brad Barone played outstanding for the Solar Bears, making 33 stops en route to victory.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the Norfolk Admirals on the road this Wednesday with puck drop set for 7:30pm in Virginia.

