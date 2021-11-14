Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Adirondack

Utah Grizzlies (7-3, 14 points, .700 Win %) at Adirondack Thunder (3-4-1, 7 points, .438 Win %)

Sunday, November 14, 2021. Cool Insuring Arena. 1:00 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the last game of the 3 game series in Glens Falls, New York. With the 4-1 win on Saturday Utah has now won 7 of their last 8 games, outscoring opponents 33 to 18 in that stretch. Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 6 straight games and a goal in 3 straight.

Sunday Fun Win Day

It's a Sunday game as well as Utah is playing for the 3rd consecutive day. Utah is 11-1-1 in the last 13 Sunday games. Utah is 17-2-0-1 in the last 20 scenarios where they are playing their 3rd game in 3 days.

Last Night: Garrett and Gehrett Show for Utah

Garrett Metcalf saved 23 of 24 in his first start of the season and Gehrett Sargis and Bailey Conger each had 1 goal, 1 assist and a +3 rating as Utah defeated Adirondack 4-1 on Saturday night. Mason Mannek scored in the 2nd period to get Utah on the board. Mannek has a goal in 2 straight games. Adirondack outshot Utah 24 to 22. Andrew Nielsen had 3 assists in the 2nd period last night. Nielsen celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday.

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

Equipment Manager Mason Weyland has been busy early in the season collecting pucks for players who scored their first pro goals. There have been 10 instances this season where a Grizzlies player has scored their first professional goal. Last night Gehrett Sargis got his first ECHL goal 14:39 into the second period and 25 seconds later Bailey Conger scored his first pro goal to give Utah a 3-0 lead.

October 22nd- Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan.

October 23rd - Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman.

October 30th- Connor Graham.

October 31st- Mason Mannek.

November 5th - Neil Robinson.

November 6th - Luke Martin.

November 13th - Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues His Dominance

D'Astous scored a 3rd period goal for Utah in the 4-1 win on Saturday night at Adirondack. D'Astous has a point in 6 straight games and a goal in 3 straight. D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 8 goals and is 2nd in the league in plus/minus at +12. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (8), points (12), shots on goal (34) and plus/minus (+12).

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

This Week's Games

Friday, November 12, 2021 - Utah 4 Adirondack 5 - Brandon Cutler 1 goal, 1 assist, +2. Mason Mannek had 1 goal and was a +2. Quinn Ryan and Charle-Edouard D'Astous added goals. Adirondack outshot Utah 50 to 28. Peyton Jones saved 45 of 50. Taylor Crunk and Joey Colatarci each made their Grizzlies debut.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Utah 4 Adirondack 1 - Garrett Metcalf 23 of 24 saves. Gehrett Sargis and Bailey Conger each had 1 goal, 1 assist and a +3 rating. Andrew Nielsen had 3 assists.

Sunday, November 14, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Consistent Scoring

Utah has scored in 23 of the 30 regulation periods this season. They scored a goal in all 3 periods on Friday night in Adirondack and 2 of the 3 periods on Saturday. Utah has also scored in both overtime periods they have played in this year. Utah has 3 or more goals in all 10 games this season. Opponents have scored less than 3 goals 4 times in the first 10 games of the season.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous is 2nd in the league in plus/minus at +12. D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 8 goals. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (8), points (12), shots on goal (34) and plus/minus. Trey Bradley, currently with Colorado (AHL), Leads the league with 10 assists. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Brandon Cutler leads the league with 44 shots on goal. Cutler is 2nd in the league in points among rookies with 9. Luke Martin is 3rd in the league in plus/minus at +11. Andrew Nielsen leads the league with 12 minor penalties.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Bailey Conger, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 7-3

Home record: 3-1.

Road record: 4-2.

Win percentage: .700.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 14. - Most in the division.

Last 10: 7-3.

Goals per game: 3.90 (3rd) Goals for: 39

Goals against per game: 3.00 (12th) Goals Against: 30

Shots per game: 34.60 (Tied 6th)

Shots against per game: 28.90 (11th)

Power Play: 4 for 31 - 12.9 % (Tied 25st)

Penalty Kill: 34 for 46- 73.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 157

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied 2nd) - Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded on Nov. 12 at Adirondack.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is 1 of 7 teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 4-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 4 2

Opposition 3 1

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (8) - Tied for the League Lead

Assists: Trey Bradley (10) - Leads League

Points: D'Astous (12) - Tied for 5th in the league.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+12) - 2nd in the league

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (34)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (3)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (2)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin (2).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (44) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (8 for 34). 23.5 %. - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher/Neil Robinson/Ryan/Gehrett Sargis (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 7 15 15 2 0 39 Utah Grizzlies 109 120 105 12 346

Opposition 10 10 10 0 0 30 Opposition 97 91 93 8 289

Next 5 Games

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Daddy Daughter Night.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (3) Mason Mannek (2), Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger (1).

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Andrew Nielsen, Brandon Cutler (2) Sargis, Conger, Joey Colatarci (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: D'Astous (6) Bradley (5). Boucher, Cutler (4), Mannek (3) Mannek, Nielsen (2).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

4: Trey Bradley.

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous. Brian Bowen.

2: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler.

1: Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Luke Martin, Neil Robinson, Andrew Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

