ECHL Transactions - November 14

November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 14, 2021:

Greenville:

Add Alec Rauhauser, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)

Indy:

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve

Delete Adam Parsells, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Paul Thompson, F placed on reserve

