K-Wings Break Heartlanders in Overtime

November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release









Kalamazoo Wings vs. the Iowa Heartlanders

(Kalamazoo Wings) Kalamazoo Wings vs. the Iowa Heartlanders(Kalamazoo Wings)

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (5-3-0-0) earned a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory to extend their winning streak to three games, defeating the Iowa Heartlanders (2-6-2-0) Sunday at Xtream Arena.

The K-Wings struck first for the third game in a row. Five minutes into the first period, Brenden Miller rocketed home a knuckle puck thru traffic to find the back of the net. The K-Wings outshot the Heartlanders 14-10 and neither team committed any penalties in the opening frame.

Less than a minute into the second period, Andrew Debrincat was called for interference giving Iowa a power-play opportunity. Heartlanders captain Kris Bennett scored in transition to knot the game up at one goal apiece. Two minutes later, Raymond Brice scored a one-timer in front of the crease from a no-look pass by Justin Taylor to retake the lead. Iowa would respond again halfway through the second period on a goal by defenseman Jake Linhart to even the game up at 2-2.

While no goals were scored in the third period, K-Wings goaltender Trevor Gorsuch had several impressive save sequences to keep Kalamazoo in the game. In overtime, the Heartlanders turned the puck over at their own blue line. Erik Bradford and Tanner Sorenson went on a short break away as Sorenson snuck the puck past Iowa goalie Hunter Jones to give the K-Wings the victory.

Gorsuch stopped 36 of 38 shots for the K-Wings to earn his second win of the season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.