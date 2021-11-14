Adirondack Defeats Utah 3-2 in Series Finale
November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Glens Falls, New York - The Utah Grizzlies lose 3-2 to the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena. Luke Martin had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah and Brandon Cutler scored a 3rd period goal as he has scored a goal in 4 of his last 5 games.
Adirondack's Ivan Chukarov scored 8:32 into the contest. It was a power play goal. Adirondack went 2 for 4 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 4. Pete McArthur got an assist on both of Adirondack's power play tallies. The Thunder led 1-0 after 1 period, outshooting Utah 13 to 4.
Thunder made it 2-0 as Robbie Payne scored his 2nd of the season. Utah cut in the lead as Martin scored on the power play with 3:00 left in the second period. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Mason Mannek collected the assists. D'Astous extended his point scoring streak to 7 games and Mannek has a point in 4 straight.
Brandon Cutler scored 44 seconds into the third period to tie the game. Cutler has a point in 5 straight games. He leads the league with 47 shots on goal. Adirondack's game winner came 10:43 into the third as Tyler Irvine redirected a Blake Thompson shot 24 seconds into a power play as they won their 4th game of the season. Utah outshot Adirondack 14 to 7 in the third period and 30 to 28 for the game but the Thunder got the win as they took 2 out of 3 games in the weekend series.
Utah goaltender Garrett Metcalf saved 25 of 28 and Adirondack's Alex Sakellaropoulos saved 28 of 30. Utah's record goes to 7-4 on the season and 4-3 on the road.
The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series vs Kansas City on November 19-21. Friday the 19th is Daddy Daughter night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Alex Sakellaropoulos (Adirondack) - 28 of 30 saves.
2. Tyler Irvine (Adirondack) - GWG with 9:17 left in regulation.
3. Luke Martin (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots.
