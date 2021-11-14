Rush Come up Short against Idaho, 3-0

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - David Tendeck made 35 saves on 37 shots faced to help keep his team in the game but Rapid City was defeated by the Idaho Steelheads, 3-0, Saturday night at the Monument Ice Arena.

Idaho opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first period when it forced a turnover in its attacking zone and worked the puck to Colton Kehler on the pack post. Kehler fired a wrist shot top shelf past Tendeck and the Steelheads took the early lead, 1-0.

In the second, the Steelheads continued to pepper Tendeck with shots and finally cracked him again with two and a half minutes to play in the period. After Tendeck made a tough save on an AJ White shot in tight, Chase Zieky gathered the rebound and shoveled it under Tendeck before he could recover, pushing the score to 2-0.

Tendeck continued to keep his team within striking distance in the third period but the score remained 2-0 in favor of Idaho until the final minutes when the Rush opted to pull Tendeck for an extra attacker. With an empty net at the Rapid City end, Idaho's Clint Filbrandt cleared the puck from his own blue line. It took an odd bounce and rolled into the empty net, pushing the score to its 3-0 final.

Rapid City fell to 3-5-1 in the loss while Idaho improved to 6-5-0. The Rush will return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Allen Americans. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

