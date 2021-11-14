Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays: November 14, 2021

November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (4-4-1-0) close out their week with their second game in as many days against the South Carolina Stingrays (5-2-0-0) at 3:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears dropped a 4-2 decision to the Stingrays Saturday night, and conclude a five-in-six stretch of games this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is expected to get the start for the Solar Bears this afternoon, marking his fourth game played this week. He is second among ECHL goaltenders for the week in saves, stopping 94 shots faced over three outings.

Orlando put up a season-high 38 shots on goal Saturday night; rookie forward Canon Pieper led the Solar Bears with seven shots on goal.

Tyler Bird is second in the ECHL this week with four goals over four games played.

Aaron Luchuk's next two assists will give him 100 in his ECHL career. He currently has 55 in his tenure with Orlando.

Jordan Subban leads the Stingrays with nine points (3g-6a). The defenseman, currently under contract with the AHL's Hershey Bears and on loan to South Carolina, tallied 1g-1a for the Stingrays on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.