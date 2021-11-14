Heartlanders Grab Point, Fall in OT, 3-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders tied the game twice, but the comeback came back short in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Sunday at Xtream Arena. Tanner Sorenson potted the overtime goal at 2:04 of the extra session.

Iowa finished the weekend with a 1-0-1-0 record, earning three of a possible four points

Kris Bennett scored his team-leading 6th goal of the season on a power play to tie the game, 1-1, at 2:22 in the 2nd period. The back-handed shot from the Heartlanders' captain snuck past K-Wings' goalie Trevor Gorsuch, Bennett's third goal in two games.

Heartlanders defenseman Jake Linhart scored his second goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle to tie the game at two at 10:20 in the second. Joe Widmar and Jack Billings assisted.

Jones tied his career-high in saves with 41 on 44 shots.

Iowa visits Toledo in the team's next games on Fri., Nov. 19 and Sat., Nov. 20 (6:15 p.m. puck drops). The Heartlanders complete the road trip at Ft. Wayne on Sun., Nov. 21 at 4:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home for another Staybridge Suites home stand Nov. 24, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Iowa hosts Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 24th, then faces Wheeling in back-to-back games on Black Friday and Saturday the 27th, with all puck drops at 7:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

