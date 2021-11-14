Growlers Win Rubber Match 5-3 over Railers

The Newfoundland Growlers secured the weekend series over the Worcester Railers with a thrilling 5-3 win on Sunday evening at C.B.S. Arena.

Nathan Noel got the first Growlers goal of the game for the second time this weekend as he deflected a Matteo Peitroniro point shot home to make it 1-0 eight minutes into the first period.

It was a relatively quiet opening frame for Evan Cormier as he faced just six shots, but the Newfoundland netminder came up big with a breakaway stop seconds before the end of the period to keep the score at 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Worcester would equalize quickly to start the second period as Jordan Smotherman finished off a nice passing play three minutes into the middle frame. The homegrown line would quickly regain the Growlers lead however as Marcus Power beat Ken Appleby glove side one minute later to go up 2-1.

Ryan Chyzowski would provide some insurance on the power play as he slotted home at the backdoor to take a two-goal lead before Nolan Vesey cut Newfoundland's advantage in half ten seconds before the second intermission with a short side shot to bring the Railers within one going into the third.

As quick as Isaac Johnson grabbed a two-goal lead back for the Growlers, Smotherman picked up his second of the game for Worcester to bring things to 4-3 Newfoundland. Luckily for the hosts, that was as close as the Railers would get to mounting a comeback as Noel deposited into an empty net to make the final 5-3 in favour of the Growlers.

Quick Hits

Evan Cormier made 23 saves to secure his second win of the weekend.

Line mates Isaac Johnson and Ryan Chyzowski are tied for the Growlers goalscoring lead with 4 goals each.

The three stars were 3 - M. Pietroniro (NFL), 2 - J. Smotherman (WOR), 1 - N. Noel (NFL)

