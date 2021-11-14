Americans Lose 2-1 to Wichita
November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans left wing Jared Bethune (right) in the face off circle against hte Wichita Thunder
(Allen Americans, Credit: Nolan Motis)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, lost to the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon by a score of 2-1, in front of a crowd of 2,339 in Allen.
The Americans battled Wichita for 60 minutes playing a solid defensive game in front of goaltender Hayden Lavigne. Lavigne stopped 32 of 34 Wichita shots in his first start in an Americans sweater.
"We were better defensively," noted Americans Co Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We blocked a lot of shots in front of Hayden (Lavigne) today. Were not happy because we lost the game, but we showed signs of the type of game we want to play."
Asuchak picked up an assist on the Chad Costello's fifth goal of the season, it was Costello's second goal in the last two games. Asuchak now has points in his last four games and leads the Americans in scoring with nine points (2 goals and 7 assists).
The Americans went 0-for-2 with the man advantage. Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play, and that power play goal by Brayden Watts was the difference in the game.
The Americans hit the road for a three-game road swing next in Rapid City. With the loss on Sunday afternoon, the Americans record drops to 2-5-2, last overall in the Mountain Division.
The Americans return home on Sunday, December 5th against Rapid City. Visit the Allen Americans website for more information.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans left wing Jared Bethune (right) in the face off circle against hte Wichita Thunder
(Nolan Motis)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2021
- Wheeling's Win Worth the Wait - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Drowns in 7-4 Loss to Toledo Walleye - Indy Fuel
- Americans Lose 2-1 to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Wichita Holds off Allen on Sunday Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Bounce Back with 7-4 Victory over Indy Fuel - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Break Heartlanders in Overtime - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Take Series Finale from Grizzlies, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Heartlanders Grab Point, Fall in OT, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears End Week with 6-3 Win over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Six Orlando Goals Too Much in Stingrays Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Stay Perfect at Home After Sylvester's Overtime Goal - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Fall 5-3 in Back-And-Forth Game with Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Defeats Utah 3-2 in Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Outgunned 3-2 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Lions Defeated by Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Pat Shea's First Pro Goal Helps Mariners Take Down Lions - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Win Rubber Match 5-3 over Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays: November 14, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Heads to Texas to Face Allen this Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Face the Mariners Once Again - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Bring Perfect Road Record to Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Adirondack - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Look for Fifth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Rally, Then Hang on for 5-4 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Drop Third Straight - Allen Americans
- Rush Come up Short against Idaho, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Kupsky's 14-Save Shutout Closes Road Trip with 3-0 Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.