Americans Lose 2-1 to Wichita

November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Jared Bethune (right) in the face off circle against hte Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Nolan Motis) Allen Americans left wing Jared Bethune (right) in the face off circle against hte Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Nolan Motis)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, lost to the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon by a score of 2-1, in front of a crowd of 2,339 in Allen.

The Americans battled Wichita for 60 minutes playing a solid defensive game in front of goaltender Hayden Lavigne. Lavigne stopped 32 of 34 Wichita shots in his first start in an Americans sweater.

"We were better defensively," noted Americans Co Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We blocked a lot of shots in front of Hayden (Lavigne) today. Were not happy because we lost the game, but we showed signs of the type of game we want to play."

Asuchak picked up an assist on the Chad Costello's fifth goal of the season, it was Costello's second goal in the last two games. Asuchak now has points in his last four games and leads the Americans in scoring with nine points (2 goals and 7 assists).

The Americans went 0-for-2 with the man advantage. Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play, and that power play goal by Brayden Watts was the difference in the game.

The Americans hit the road for a three-game road swing next in Rapid City. With the loss on Sunday afternoon, the Americans record drops to 2-5-2, last overall in the Mountain Division.

The Americans return home on Sunday, December 5th against Rapid City. Visit the Allen Americans website for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.