Glads Look for Fifth Straight Win

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (4-1-0-0) hit the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena for the fourth time this season to take on the Florida Everblades (6-3-0-1). The Glads are 3-0-0-0 at home this season. Atlanta returns home today after a 4-2 comeback win on the road against the South Carolina Stingrays (5-2-0-0). This afternoon's matchup is the first of 13 meetings between the Glads and the Blades.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators came from behind again on Friday to top the Stingrays 4-2. Atlanta trailed 2-0 in the second period and then scored four unanswered goals four the club's fourth straight win. Three defensemen recorded their first goal of the season for the Gladiators: Anthony Florentino, Tim Davison, and Elijah Vilio. Cody Sylvester found the back of the net for the third consecutive game.

Scouting the Everblades

Florida has won five of its last six games, and the Blades also have acquired points in six of their last seven. The Everblades are led by Blake Winiecki (7G-4A) and John McCarron (5G-5A) up front. Parker Gahagen, Cam Johnson, and Tomas Vomacka have all manned the net for Florida, and all three have earned a win. Four of the top five scorers for the Blades are returners from the 2020-21 group that claimed the Brabham Cup.

Vilio's First as a Pro

Rookie defenseman Elijah Vilio notched his first professional goal in the last two minutes of Friday's 4-2 win over South Carolina. The 24-year-old also picked up an assist in the game on Anthony Florentino's first period score. Vilio made his professional debut in the Nov. 5 win over Jacksonville.

Prestigious Pelech

After skating in Friday's 4-2 win over South Carolina, Mike Pelech passed Louis Dumont for third place in all-time ECHL games played at 772. The forward is 17 games away from second place all-time. Pelech is also one helper away from his 400th career assist as a professional hockey player. He currently has 399 pro assists in 804 games played. The Toronto native ranks third all-time with 395 ECHL assists, and he needs 65 more to tie Chris Valicevic at second all-time with 460.

Parks Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Gladiators goaltender Tyler Parks was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 1-7. The award for Parks comes after a 2-0-0-0 performance in two games last week where the netminder posted a 0.60 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage. Parks also recorded his first shutout of the year on Friday, Nov. 5 in a 17-save effort against Jacksonville.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

