Lions Defeated by Mariners
November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
This Sunday was the second in a two-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Maine Mariners.
The two teams had a slow start into the game, Lions' captain Cedric Montminy received a penalty for delaying the game. Mariners' player Patrick Shea was the first to open the scoring for his team.
In the second period, the Mariners continued strong by scoring two more times. It was players Cameron Askew and Justin Brazeau who managed to foil Lions' goaltender Kevin Poulin. However, at the end of the second period it was Shawn St-Amant's turn to find the back of the net and foil the Mariners' goaltender. At the end of the second period, the Mariners were leading by a 3-on-1.
In the third period, Lions' forward Cédric Desruisseaux reduce the gap between the two teams by scoring his first goal of the season. He was assisted by Charles-David Beaudoin and Guillaume Beaudoin. Less than a minute later, Mariners' player Pascal Laberge beat the Lions' goalie. Midway through the third period the score was 4-on-2 in favour of the Mariners. A few moments later it was Lions' forward Cedric Montminy to score it was now 4-on-3 with only 6 minutes left in the third period. The final score of this game is 4-on-3 in favour of the Mariners.
Lions' next game will be at home, at the Videotron Coliseum, on Wednesday November 17th.
