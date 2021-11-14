ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Cincinnati, Wheeling fines and suspensions

The following fines and suspensions are the result of actions at the conclusion of the first period in ECHL Game #113, Cincinnati at Wheeling, on Nov. 13.

Cincinnati's Nick Boka has been suspended for three games and Dajon Mingo and Colton Waltz have both been suspended for two games for receiving game misconducts under Rule #46.9 for fighting other than during periods of the game.

Boka will miss games at Atlanta (Nov. 20 and Nov. 21) and vs. Toledo (Nov. 24) while Mingo and Waltz will miss games at Atlanta (Nov. 20 and Nov. 21).

Wheeling's Shaw Boomhower has been suspended for three games and Brandon Saigeon and Jake Flegel have both been suspended for two games for receiving game misconducts under Rule #46.9 for fighting other than during periods of the game.

Boomhower will miss games vs. Fort Wayne (Nov. 14), at Indy (Nov. 19) and at Fort Wayne (Nov. 20) while Saigeon and Flegel will miss games vs. Fort Wayne (Nov. 14) and at Indy (Nov.19).

Cincinnati's Graham Knott and Wheeling's Tyler Drevitch have been both been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions at the conclusion of the first period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Additionally, both the Cincinnati and Wheeling organizations have been fined an undisclosed amount, as have Cincinnati head coach Jason Payne and Wheeling head coach Derek Army.

Norfolk's Ordoobodi fined, suspended

Norfolk's Chris Ordoobodi has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #111, Norfolk at Reading, on Nov. 13.

Ordoobodi was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 19:53 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Ordoobodi will miss Norfolk's games vs. South Carolina (Nov. 17) and at Reading (Nov. 21).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Skeoch fined, suspended

Allen's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #105, Kansas City at Allen, on Nov. 13.

Skeoch is suspended for one game under Rule #46.22 as a result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation and is suspended for one game as a result of his actions at 15:56 of the third period.

Skeoch will miss Allen's game vs. Wichita today (Nov. 14) and at Rapid City (Nov. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Aleardi fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Alex Aleardi has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #107, Florida at Greenville, on Nov. 13.

Aleardi is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 15:27 of the first period.

Aleardi will miss Florida's game at Atlanta today (Nov. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

