Blades Outgunned 3-2 in Overtime
November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Everblades perfect road record came to a halt on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators inside Gas South Arena.
The Blades kicked off the scoring with 12:59 left in the first period after Jake Jaremko broke past a defenseman and tapped in a deflected pass from the right hash marks. It was the second time in the three-game weekend that Florida got off to a 1-0 start.
The momentum then swung in the Gladiators' favor as Atlanta went back-to-back on the scoreboard to take a 2-1 edge in the second period. Tim Davidson gave the Gladiators their first goal at 3:17, lining the puck past goaltender Tomas Vomacka from the far circle. From that same spot, Dalton Thrower gave Atlanta the advantage with 3:31 to spare in the frame.
With the Everblades on the power play, Jake McLaughlin snapped home a shot from the blue line to equalize the score at 2-2 in the third period. It was the defenseman's first goal in a Blades uniform. Neither team was able to get ahead for the remainder of regulation.
With a tired Blades team moving to 3-on-3 hockey in overtime, the Gladiators earned a turnover in the neutral zone and Cody Sylvester finished the game for Atlanta after just 51 seconds of free hockey. The 3-2 final score saw the Everblades bounce to a 6-3-1-1 overall record while earning five of six possible points during the weekend.
The Everblades will return home on Wednesday, November 17th for a showdown with the Orlando Solar Bears. Join us at every Wednesday home game for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs! Also, all college students can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Hertz Arena box office with a valid student ID. The action begins at 7:30 pm.
