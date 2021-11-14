Blades Outgunned 3-2 in Overtime

November 14, 2021 - Florida Everblades News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Everblades perfect road record came to a halt on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators inside Gas South Arena.

The Blades kicked off the scoring with 12:59 left in the first period after Jake Jaremko broke past a defenseman and tapped in a deflected pass from the right hash marks. It was the second time in the three-game weekend that Florida got off to a 1-0 start.

The momentum then swung in the Gladiators' favor as Atlanta went back-to-back on the scoreboard to take a 2-1 edge in the second period. Tim Davidson gave the Gladiators their first goal at 3:17, lining the puck past goaltender Tomas Vomacka from the far circle. From that same spot, Dalton Thrower gave Atlanta the advantage with 3:31 to spare in the frame.

With the Everblades on the power play, Jake McLaughlin snapped home a shot from the blue line to equalize the score at 2-2 in the third period. It was the defenseman's first goal in a Blades uniform. Neither team was able to get ahead for the remainder of regulation.

With a tired Blades team moving to 3-on-3 hockey in overtime, the Gladiators earned a turnover in the neutral zone and Cody Sylvester finished the game for Atlanta after just 51 seconds of free hockey. The 3-2 final score saw the Everblades bounce to a 6-3-1-1 overall record while earning five of six possible points during the weekend.

