Thunder Heads to Texas to Face Allen this Afternoon

November 14, 2021







ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads to Texas this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. to close the weekend against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.

For the Thunder, today is the back half of a home-and-home series against Allen. The Americans played last night against Kansas City at the Allen Event Center, losing 7-4 to the Mavericks.

On Friday night, Wichita scored four times in the third period to break open a tie game and win going away, 6-2. Jay Dickman, Carter Johnson and Cam Clarke filled the scoresheet on Friday night. Dickman had two goals and an assist. Johnson had a goal and two assists. Clarke finished with three helpers. They combined to go +7.

Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. The fourth-year netminder has played every game so far for Wichita. He is second in the ECHL in minutes played (474) and dropped his goals-against average down to 2.66 after Friday's 6-2 win against Allen. He is second in saves (236).

The Thunder and Americans are tied for sixth place with 6 points. Allen is looking to snap a three-game losing skid while the Thunder are looking to build on Friday's win.

Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with eight points while Chad Costello is in third with seven. Matteo Gennaro, Peter Crinella, Jay Dickman and Cam Clarke are all tied with eight points to lead the Thunder.

