Kupsky's 14-Save Shutout Closes Road Trip with 3-0 Win

November 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (6-5-0) scored in each period and had help on the back end for the 3-0 shutout win over the Rapid City Rush (3-5-1) on Saturday night from Monument Ice Arena. The Steelheads close their six-game road trip with a 3-3-0 record and wins in two of three games in Rapid City.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads struck early thanks to the patience in front of the net shown by forward Colton Kehler (1:31 1st) netting the earliest goal to start a game this season for the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads held the Rush to no more than five shots in each period and had over 10 shots in each period offensively and added their second tally of the night late in the second period from forward Chase Zieky (17:41 2nd) for his first professional goal and a 2-0 lead. The final insurance tally came on a clear from defenseman Clint Filbrandt (EN, 18:03 3rd) to seal the 3-0 result. Jake Kupsky (1-0-0) stopped all 14 shots in the win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Colton Kehler (game-winning goal)

2. IDH - Jake Kupsky (14-save shutout)

3. RC - David Tendeck (L, 35-37 saves)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Kupsky (G) - 1st shutout of the season

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: In his first start of the season, Kupsky earned his first shutout with the Steelheads and fifth in his professional career. Kupsky has wins in two of three starts in his Steelheads career dating back to the 2019-20 season.

- Will Merchant: Merchant tacked on another assist on Saturday night, extending his point streak to three-straight games, owning four points (2-2-4) in that stretch. Merchant sits tied for second in scoring with nine points (5-4-9).

- A.J. White: Another assist by White extends his recent run to three assists over his last two games following a stretch with one point in seven games. White is up to eight points (4-4-8) in 11 games this season.

- Zack Andrusiak: Andrusiak has turned up the heat as well, creating his own three-game point streak thanks to two assists tonight and four points (1-3-4) in that time. He sits at nine points (3-6-9) with Merchant and Michael Prapavessis for second in scoring.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The shutout for Jake Kupsky is the first shutout of the season for the Steelheads and Kupsky in his Steelheads career. The 14 saves it took is the fewest for a shutout in the ECHL era, overtaking the 15-save shutout by Matt Climie on Mar. 25, 2009 at home in a 3-0 win over the Ontario Reign. The Steelheads have 84 shutouts since the 2003-04 season with 44 of those coming on the road.

ATTENDANCE: 3,821

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open a six-game homestand with the first of three games against the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

